Khao Tom: Thai chicken soup with chicken balls recipe

In Thailand, the traditional khao tom soup is commonly enjoyed as a breakfast dish, but it can be relished for lunch or dinner as well. The heart of this homemade meal is rice, which forms the base of the soup.

The dish can be prepared with various types of meat, such as the chicken meatballs featured in this recipe, or even tofu for a vegetarian option.

However, the key ingredient that adds a unique touch to this soup is a fresh egg, which is gently cooked within the heat of the liquid.

This forms a complete and satisfying meal in a bowl, perfect for kickstarting or winding down the day with its hearty flavors.

This recipe is provided by the Thai at Har Sinai.

For any time of the day. The Thai soup table in Thai at Mount Sinai (Credit: Dror Einav)

Ingredients

Quantity: Serves 4 Advertisement

For the stock:

500 grams cleaned chicken wings

1.5 liters water

For the meatballs:

200 grams boneless chicken thigh

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

4 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon salt

For the rice:

1 cup white jasmine rice

2 cups water

For seasoning:

2 heaping teaspoons cane sugar

5 celery leaves

2 teaspoons white pepper

4 tablespoons soy sauce

1-2 teaspoons salt (to taste)

For serving and garnish:

4 fresh eggs

2 chopped green onions

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

Handful celery leaves, chopped

1-2 red chili peppers, chopped

1/2 ginger root, peeled and julienned

Instructions: