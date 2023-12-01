Khao Tom: Thai chicken soup with chicken balls recipe

In Thailand, the traditional khao tom soup is commonly enjoyed as a breakfast dish, but it can be relished for lunch or dinner as well. The heart of this homemade meal is rice, which forms the base of the soup.
The dish can be prepared with various types of meat, such as the chicken meatballs featured in this recipe, or even tofu for a vegetarian option.
However, the key ingredient that adds a unique touch to this soup is a fresh egg, which is gently cooked within the heat of the liquid.
This forms a complete and satisfying meal in a bowl, perfect for kickstarting or winding down the day with its hearty flavors.
This recipe is provided by the Thai at Har Sinai.
Ingredients
Quantity: Serves 4
For the stock:
- 500 grams cleaned chicken wings
- 1.5 liters water
For the meatballs:
- 200 grams boneless chicken thigh
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
For the rice:
- 1 cup white jasmine rice
- 2 cups water
For seasoning:
- 2 heaping teaspoons cane sugar
- 5 celery leaves
- 2 teaspoons white pepper
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1-2 teaspoons salt (to taste)
For serving and garnish:
- 4 fresh eggs
- 2 chopped green onions
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- Handful celery leaves, chopped
- 1-2 red chili peppers, chopped
- 1/2 ginger root, peeled and julienned
Instructions:
- Prepare the stock: Place the chicken wings in a pot with water and bring to a boil. Skim off any foam that forms on the surface, then reduce the heat and simmer for approximately 1.5 to 2 hours. Remove the wings and strain the liquid to use as the stock.
- Cook the rice: Rinse the jasmine rice thoroughly. In a separate pot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it sit covered for an additional 5 minutes before uncovering.
- Prepare the meatballs: Finely chop the chicken and mix it with the chopped cilantro, garlic, sugar, white pepper, and salt. Shape the mixture into meatballs, approximately 12 in total.
- Season the stock: Stir in the soy sauce, cane sugar, white pepper, and salt into the strained stock. Bring it to a gentle boil and adjust the seasoning to taste.
- Add the meatballs and rice: Place the meatballs into the stock along with 2 cups of cooked rice. Cook together for approximately 10 minutes.
- Cook the eggs: Crack the eggs directly into the boiling soup and gently scramble them for about a minute. Remove the pot from the heat.
- Serving: Ladle the soup into individual bowls, ensuring each bowl has 3 meatballs. Garnish each serving with chopped chili to taste, green onion, chopped cilantro, celery leaves, and ginger strips.