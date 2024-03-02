Reaching the end of what feels like the longest work day, looking at your bottle or tub of face soap on the shelf by the bathroom sink, sighing, and turning away from it, falling into a restless sleep filled with dreams of clogged pores and flecks of dead skin is not the best of feelings.

Just me? Oh, well.

Nevertheless, the prevalence of soap has been known for quite some time. Just a few years ago, in 2020, archaeologists found remnants of what is known to be the oldest soap factory – and it was right here in Israel.

It was a factory at the time, but since we’re talking about 800 CE, the factory was more like a nice little workshop. The Israel Antiquities Authority, working in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev, discovered the facility inside the house of an ancient affluent family, who likely made their wealth through the business of producing and selling olive oil soap.

A blend of olive oil and ashes resulting from burning salsola soda (saltwort) plants containing potash and water was cooked for about a week. The liquid obtained was then moved to a shallow pool and left to harden for several days until the soap was ready to be cut into bars, which were then dried for two months. The outcome was a crucial staple in an area where the heat, sand, and wind made personal hygiene especially demanding.

While the soap-making process has changed a lot, the harsh regional weather has not, nor has its effect on our skin, so skincare, especially facial skincare, is as important as ever. The top five facial cleansers of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned, INGIMAGE)

The following soaps were chosen based on their strength in the following criteria: texture, usage comfort, skin feel, and effectiveness.

Best Overall: Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm

NIS 97.40 | 75 ml.

Weleda’s thick gel of a cleanser came out on top, though the others gave one hell of a fight, and the marginal difference was minuscule. Nevertheless, Weleda is well deserving of this rank. Although the balm comes in a small bottle, you need almost none at all to cleanse your skin of any and all makeup. The application process is unique as well: Rather than wetting your face and then rubbing the cleanser in, you apply the cleanser and then add the water to activate it. This usage makes for a very pleasant cleaning feel.

www.weleda.co.il

Best for Dry Skin: CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser

NIS 83.90 | 473 ml.

First of all, the bang for your buck on this product is incredible. But beyond that, it is wild how great this product is, and it’s no wonder it comes from the brilliant skincare brand CeraVe. The formula is quite thin, being oil-based. It made me apprehensive at first, but I was blown away by how beautifully it foamed up. The moment it was applied, it demonstrated a very gentle cleanse that would be great for sensitive, dry skin. The skin comes out feeling fresh and firm.

www.cerave.co.il

Best Foaming Cleanser: Ahava Silky Cleansing Foam

NIS 134 | 230 ml.

Ahava’s foamy cleanser was so pleasant to use. The formula is super lightweight and delicate, and it rubs in very gently. While you may think this means it does little to no work, that is far from the case. In reality, the feeling after use is positively refreshing, and the skin looks as clean and bright as ever, properly rejuvenated. I’d recommend this after makeup removal for a nice, deeper cleanse beneath the surface.

www.ahava.co.il

Best Gel Cleanser: Yves Rocher Pure Menthe Purifying Cleansing Gel

NIS 89 | 390 ml.

Yves Rocher is a returning brand in this column, though I must say, this was my favorite of its products. This gentle gel cleanser feels lovely on the skin and leaves it feeling radiant. The minty side of it gives a wonderful cooling sensation. I would most definitely recommend it for sensitive skin, and it’s very friendly for the pocket as well.

www.yvesrocher.co.il

Best High-End Cleanser: Shiseido Clarifying Cleansing Foam

NIS 260 | 125 ml.

Shiseido is slowly but surely becoming a new favorite of mine. Its cleansing foam dollops on like a fluffy little pillow and quickly turns into a thick, mousse-like foam on the skin – something totally unique and a very wonderful feeling. A little goes a very long way with this product, and it really penetrates the deeper layers. While I would not necessarily recommend this product for sensitive skin, anyone who wants a proper deep cleanse should run out to get Shiseido. Your skin will never feel more clean.

lilit.co.il

Disclaimer: All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. Some products were received from the brands mentioned, but no review is paid or falsified.