Come visit the Caesar Trail

It is always a good idea to visit the Jerusalem mountains. Now, in the height of springtime, it is an even better idea. You will be surrounded by color, mainly in the form and shape of many beautiful flowers. The Caesar Trail (Shvil Hakeisar) was recently upgraded and is a 2-km. trail that is downhill and fit for hikers in good shape.

Reach the location from Road 375, but your navigation app will get you there directly. Don’t forget your hat, water, and good walking shoes for this trail. You are now ready to enjoy the hike along the black-marked path.

Walking down the slope, you will pass through a planted pine forest combined with lush natural vegetation. Every turn and open space is covered in a large variety of colorful blossoms this season.

Large patches of tulips, cyclamen, and cisterns bush (lotem) decorate the trail sides. If you pay attention, you will spot wonderful orchids like the Ophrys-Dvoranit, Orchis Galilea, and other species of these amazing flowers.

It is a bit hard to find them, not because they are not there, but because they are surprisingly camouflaged. That makes spotting an orchid along the trail like finding a little treasure.

Along the trail are some vista points, including the nearest city of Beit Shemesh and as far as Israel’s seashore from the southern tip, across the Sharon, and northwards. Stay tuned to the sound of the many species of songbirds migrating these days from Africa back to their summer homes in Europe and Asia. Photo from the Caesar Trail. (credit: ITZIK MAROM)

The trail has beautiful remnants of the ancient Roman empire

At the end of the hike, there is an ancient olive press just a few meters from the finishing parking lot. It is not a circular trail, so two cars (one at the start and one at the finish) are preferred.

Nearby, don’t miss the Roman stairs that were built for Hadrian Caesar, reminding you that the trail you just finished is an old Roman path from the 2nd-century period.