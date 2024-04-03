The Jerusalem Youth Chorus heals divisions with music

Music has the power to unite, which is exemplified by the Jerusalem Youth Chorus (JYC), which for years has worked to change lives and promote tolerance.

The chorus was scheduled to perform in Washington, DC last October, but the trip was cancelled as a result of the October 7 massacre and subsequent outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. However, the trip was rescheduled for 2024, and will tour in four cities in North America: Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, and Vancouver for TED 2024.

Despite the hardships stemming from October 7, the group continued to meet for weekly rehearsals in Jerusalem. Members have worked together to coordinate safe transportation and to guarantee a safe space for youth from both West and east Jerusalem to meet, talk, and sing together.

A special virtual event held

After the cancelation of the North American tour, JYC leadership collaborated with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to organize a virtual concert and workshop in LA, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, and Boston. In this special event, JYC had the opportunity to share its ethos of music, dialogue models, and safe spaces for healing amid the war.

This upcoming spring, JYC is set to collaborate with the One America Movement, which works with communities of faith in America to fight polarization and equip American audiences to communicate during divisive times.

“The mission of the Jerusalem Youth Chorus has never been more vital - to demonstrate a viable alternative to violence in Israel-Palestine and sing out for peace, justice, inclusion, and equality," said Micah Hendler, the chorus founder and artistic director of JYC.