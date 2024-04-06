151 Jewish creatives sign letter supporting Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech

Jonathan Glazer's controversial speech at the 96th Academy Awards last month was endorsed by 151 Jewish creatives working in the film industry in an open letter, according to an exclusive report by Variety on Friday.

The report comes only a few weeks after 1,200 Jewish creatives pinned a letter denouncing Glazer's speech - nearly eight times the amount of those who defended the Zone of Interest director's words, where he said that he "refuted his Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people." Jewish producers of Glazer's film had also shown disapproval of his words.

Signees of the open letter include actors Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Elliott Gould (American History X, Ocean's Eleven), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), David Cross (Arrested Development), Wallace Shawn (Toy Story, Princess Bride), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), and Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment); directors Todd Haynes (May December, Carol), Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), Lenny Abrahamson (Room), Emma Seligman (Bottoms, Shiva Baby), Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men, Big Lebowski, Fargo); playwright Tom Stoppard (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead).

Signees of the letter also included Israeli filmmakers such as Nadav Lapid and Avi Mograbi.

The letter reads: “We are Jewish artists, filmmakers, writers, and creative professionals who support Jonathan Glazer’s statement from the 2024 Oscars. We were alarmed to see some of our colleagues in the industry mischaracterize and denounce his remarks,” referring to the letter denouncing his remarks. Director Jonathan Glazer, of the United Kingdom, accepts the award for Best International Feature Film for ''The Zone of Interest,'' during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)

The letter also accuses those who disapprove of Glazer's speech as a "dangerous distraction from Israel’s escalating military campaign which has already killed over 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza and brought hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation" and that they also "have a silencing effect on our industry, contributing to a broader climate of suppression of free speech and dissent."

What the letter leaves out

While the letter expresses grief for the victims of the October 7 massacre and calls for the safe return of the hostages, it doesn't make any clear explicit condemnation of Hamas nor does it call for the terrorist organization to surrender in Gaza.

The pro-Glazer letter continues by saying "We should be able to name Israel’s apartheid and occupation" and states "We are proud Jews who denounce the weaponization of Jewish identity and the memory of the Holocaust to justify what many experts in international law, including leading Holocaust scholars, have identified as a 'genocide in the making.'"

The letter also references other Jewish creatives in the entertainment industry such as Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who also decried the innocent Palestinian civilians killed in the crossfire in the war, but their names are not attached to the letter.

Spielberg called the Hamas attacks in October "an unspeakable barbarity." His USC Shoah Foundation began collecting testimonies and accounts from survivors of the October 7 attacks as part of their Countering Antisemitism Through Testimony Collection initiative, a project that documents post-Holocaust antisemitism. He also warned that “the machinery of extremism is being used on college campuses,” referring to the rise of antisemitism in these areas.

The letter ends by calling for a "permanent ceasefire" and "rejects the false choice between Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom," and that "We honor the memory of the Holocaust by saying: Never again for anyone."

Glazer has yet to address the diverse responses to his speech.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Jacob Gurvis/JTA contributed to this report.