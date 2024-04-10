Legendary movie producer Moshe Edery to receive Israel Prize

Movie producer and United King Films CEO Moshe Edery will be awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced on Wednesday.

Edery, who started his movie business with his late brother, Leon, has produced hundreds of movies in about 20 years, including the most acclaimed classics and the biggest commercial hits. His acclaimed film includes Joseph Cedar’s Beaufort and Footnote, both Oscar nominees; Avi Nesher's Turn Left at the End of the World and all the films he has made since then; Eytan Fox’s Walk on Water and most of his subsequent films;

Eran Kolirin’s The Band’s Visit; Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado’s Big Bad Wolves; Eran Riklis’s Lemon Tree and many of his other films, and so many more. More than any other single figure, he has nurtured and created the Israeli movie industry.

Empty hall of cinema (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Cinema tycoon's inspiring journey

Edery, who immigrated to Israel with his family from Morocco as a child, grew up in Dimona without money or connections but managed to turn his childhood love for movies - he got his first job at a theater in 1964 - into an empire.

He is one of the owners of the City Cinema chain, where he presides over the movies he produces and distributes from an office in the chain’s Glilot flagship location. By his own estimate, he invests in and/or produces about 70-80% of all movies made in Israel.

Edery also runs many charitable initiatives, including the Or LaMishpachot (Light for Families) Association, which helps bereaved families who have lost children in military operations.

Edery said in a statement after receiving the news: “I was happy to receive the phone call of the honorable Education Minister Yoav Kisch this afternoon. I am moved to tears and grateful to the award committee for the decision. Israeli culture and cinema are in my soul, a candle that lights the way for me and for my family. I would like to dedicate the award to my dear late brother, Leon, my partner throughout the journey, and to the city of Dimona, where we started our journey and our Cinema Paradiso 60 years ago.”