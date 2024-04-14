Love music and ocean views? Then the Prima Music should be your next choice for a vacation in Eilat.

Tucked away right near the Coral Beach, it may look unassuming from the outside, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

When you first walk into the Prima Music you’re greeted with a cool lobby area decorated in a modern Retro style.

Sleek and warm wood accent walls and furniture are all around with lots of music memorabilia mixed in.

If you haven’t guessed it from the name, music is a big part of the Prima Music Hotel. Each floor even has its own special soundtrack from different genres. EILAT’S PRIMA Music will have you singing its praises. (credit: Simplex 360)

In that theme, there are also some more niche but very cool amenities you’re unlikely to find elsewhere.

Music as part of the amenities

First off is the record room, a cozy nook with comfy armchairs and sofas, two record players, and plenty of vinyl ranging from ABBA to Israeli hit singers. Like much of the rest of the hotel, the aesthetics are lovely and very warm.

For the singers and artists among us, the hotel even has a recording studio in the basement where you can record your own CD. For kids, there are fun music-based activities like karaoke as well.

In the hotel’s pool, music is played both under the water and above it to add to the atmosphere.

During the summer months and holidays, there’s also special themed events featuring music, cocktails, and bites to eat from various different countries.

Going up to the rooms, you’re accompanied by more soft music in the halls, but don’t worry it doesn’t leak into the rooms. The rooms themselves are sleek and modern with very comfy beds and a lovely shower. We had a nice view of the sea and the mountains around the gulf from our room as well.

Back down on the lobby floor, another central part of the experience is the dining room. We were there on a Shabbat and the food was amazing.

There was the usual spread of salads central to every Israeli meal and a nice corner for kids meals (schnitzel and hot dogs mostly), but the main dishes took center stage.

There was a great array of different meat and fish options. The meat was cooked exactly to the right degree and everything tasted really good, even the side dishes, which are often overlooked. (Honestly, it’s the first time I’ve gone back for seconds.)

They even had a corner with a collection of special Persian dishes made by one of the chefs, which was very interesting, very unique, and very tasty.

Throughout the experience, the staff were really courteous and very helpful, explaining the different amenities, setting up parking passes, and helping use the record system. The entire place was also kept very clean and the rooms were spotless every time housekeeping came.

We didn’t get a chance to check it out while we were there but there’s also a bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, desserts, and snacks in the lobby.

During the summer and holidays, there’s a kids zone with various activities including competitions with prizes, singing lessons, opportunities for kids to record their very own CD, and makeup parties, among other events.

Overall, if you’re a music lover or just looking for a hotel with a pleasant atmosphere, great food, and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the middle of Eilat, the Prima Music should definitely be on your radar.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.