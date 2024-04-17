Opting for tradition and inspiration when looking for wines for the Seder

Searching for the perfect bottle to bring to the Seder table? This year look out for wines with historical significance and exceptional qualities.

Finding gold

Barkan Winery’s Gold series features exceptional wines from its 2022 vintage made from grapes in Upper Galilee. This special edition includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Gewurztraminer, Rosé, and Merlot. The Gold Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 offers a bright red color with aromas of sweet spices, ripe red fruit, and hints of black pepper and tobacco. Medium to full-bodied, its flavors are black plum and cherries, soft tannins, and a fruity, spicy finish. To start the evening, the Gold Rosé 2022 has a smoky pink color. Aromas of ripe red fruits, red cherries, and hints of citrus, as well as tropical notes, lead to refreshing flavors of red cherries, red currants, and hints of pear and green apple, with good acidity and a long, fruity finish. NIS 39.

Looking for inspiration

Teperberg Winery unveils Inspire Art: a collaboration with artist DEDE, blending contemporary winemaking with Israeli art. The limited edition series features Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet adorned with labels inspired by DEDE’s iconic plaster figures.

The wines, Dabuki Inspire 2023 and Sauvignon Blanc Inspire 2023 express freshness and harmony, reflecting decades of vine growth and winemaking artistry in the Galilee climate. An excellent choice with an added value. NIS 65. TEPERBERG WINERY unveils Inspire Art. (credit: via TEPERBERG WINERY )

Opting for freshness

Binyamina presents Parfum de Binyamina, a dry rosé blend of 88% Grenache and 12% Barbera grapes. Produced in buildings nearly a century old, once housing Baron Rothschild’s perfume factory, this wine pays homage to Binyamina Wineries’ rich history. With a bright pink color and sharp, fragrant nose of citrus blossom, it offers a refreshing acidity of red currant with hints of wild strawberries and raspberries. Aging it in barrels adds complexity, creating a balanced wine with a sharp yet refreshing presence. NIS 89.

Elsewhere in the Binyamina collection, Tarshish Avnei Hachoshen is crafted from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from special vineyards in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee, it boasts a deep ruby-black hue and aromas of blackberry, raspberry, mint, and vanilla. A broad, rich, and complex body with refreshing acidity, excellent structure, and a long finish revealing layers of flavors delight the palate. With proper storage, this wine will continue to develop depth and complexity for 5-10 years after its vintage. NIS 95

Saluting tradition

Ben Haim Senna Tradition 2019 is a superb choice for the Passover Seder, boasting a blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon alongside Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petite Sirah grapes.

A great choice, this wine effortlessly complements robust dishes such as roasted meat and beef stew, making it perfect for your festive meal. NIS 100.

Choosing elegance

Segal Petit UF 2020 is expressive and robust, with a bold red-purple color. The taste of dark fruit fills the glass, accompanied by spicy undertones and oak aromas, derived from aging the wine in French oak barrels. The wine is elegant and very fruity, with pronounced, firm tannins that are sure to mature and refine with proper bottle aging. It is a full-bodied, concentrated wine rich in flavors, promising to improve over time. 110 NIS

Finding historical significance

Feldstein Winery presents Dabuki 2023, crafted from the ancient Dabuki grape variety found in the Judean hills and eastern Carmel Mountains. This wine showcases the region’s historical significance, with Dabuki once widespread throughout Israel. Two specific clones grown in Gush Etzion contribute to this unique blend. The wine’s components are carefully preserved until just before fermentation, to maintain freshness, resulting in a fruity profile with tropical hints, green banana, and melon flavors. Priced at NIS 110, it’s available for purchase on the Blend website and at select wine stores.

Looking for the exceptional

An exceptional wine from unique vineyard sites, Carignan Nahal Taninim 2021 is part of the Single Vineyards series by Carmel Wineries’ premium wine brand. This wine joins the collection crafted from single vineyards, consistently producing grapes of exceptional quality. Exclusively crafted from grapes grown in the historic Nahal Taninim vineyard, near Caesarea, this wine has a deep amber hue and enticing fruity and spicy aromas, complemented by the flavor of spicy black fruit. It offers a medium-plus body with noticeable tannins, delivering a balanced and satisfying finish. NIS 120.

In the spirit of the pioneers

Yatir Winery introduces the Pioneer series, a collection of wines born from experiments to acclimate grape varieties and develop new wine styles, which are part of the winery’s evolution and innovation. The winery now unveils Pioneer – a series comprising three varietal wines created by acclimating new grape varieties in the vineyards. Yatir Pioneer Cabernet Franc – Betser 2020, is a blend: 86% Cabernet Franc, 9% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 5% Petit Verdot from selected plots in the Yatir forest. Tasting notes: Cabernet Franc combines fruity richness with a touch of refreshing greenness to create an elegant and complex wine. NIS 130.

Going for classic

Recanati introduces the Kerem Adom series, featuring three of their wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Among them, the Kerem Adom Cabernet Sauvignon stands out as a classic choice, boasting a magnificent structure and a concentration of black fruit. With a refined power that excites the palate and and a very long, elegant finish, it epitomizes Israeli Cabernet. Priced at NIS 189, the wine evolves throughout the meal and promises exploration for adventurous cellar enthusiasts.

Imported Passover wines

The Israco Group’s Scottish company debuts two new kosher wines for Passover from French winery Chateau des Bertrands.

Chateau des Bertrands Blanc, a dry white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Muscadelle grapes, offers fruity notes of lychee, jasmine, exotic fruits, and pear, perfect for pairing with grilled or fried fish, or as an aperitif, priced at NIS 55 for 750 ml.

Chateau des Bertrands Rouge, a dry red blend of 80% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon features blackberry and red fruit flavors with hints of vanilla and oak. Ideal with meat dishes, grilled poultry, red meat, semi-hard cheeses, and desserts, priced at NIS 54.00. Kosher-certified and available at Tiv Taam branches, specialized stores, and selected restaurants and bars.

From Italy, a very drinkable Barbera D’Asti Lovatelli boasts a deep red color with purple reflections. Its intense nose reveals aromas of plum, Amarena cherries, and blackberry. Full-bodied, with notes of red berries and spices, it pairs with meat dishes, pasta with red sauces, barbecue, and aged hard cheeses.

Also from the same winery, Lovatelli Salento Primitivo is a dry red wine made from Primitivo (Zinfandel) grapes originating from Italy’s Salento region. It has a strong red color with purple reflections and aromas of red fruit jam, Marasca cherry, and dried plum, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon. Its velvety, full, and harmonious taste makes it a delightful choice. NIS 69.