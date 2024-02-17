IDF bombs weapons depot in Syria, shells Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The strikes were a response to rocket launches from Syrian territory toward the southern Golan.

By YUVAL BARNEA
Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2024 12:01
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 8, 2024 (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 8, 2024
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on Saturday morning that the military had struck targets inside Lebanon and Syria.

In Lebanon, the IDF attacked terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the Jabal Balat area near the border.

They also struck military buildings in the Bin Jbeil area.

Operational intensity has escalated in the North after Hezbollah killed an Israeli soldier on Wednesday and injured several others. 

The Israeli response led to the deaths of several people and injured several more in Lebanon, according to local news.

Hasan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that the cross-border shelling into Israel would end only when Israel’s “aggression” against the Gaza Strip stops.

Advertisement
THE GOLAN Heights is the region where Cabernet Sauvignon thrives; this is the Golan Heights Winery’s vineyard at Ein Zivan. (credit: GOLAN HEIGHTS WINERY)
THE GOLAN Heights is the region where Cabernet Sauvignon thrives; this is the Golan Heights Winery’s vineyard at Ein Zivan. (credit: GOLAN HEIGHTS WINERY)

24-hour operation

Both attacks have been part of a series of operations in the last 24 hours, which saw the IDF strike several areas in South Lebanon with artillery.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the IDF bombed a Syrian Army weapons depot in the area of the town Mhajjah near the Golan Heights.

The strikes were a response to rocket launches from Syrian territory toward the southern Golan, although they did not enter Israeli territory.

Rockets fired from Syria are relatively rarer than those from Lebanon; however, since the war in Gaza started, they have become more frequent, with Israeli strikes into Syria increasing in recent months.

Last week, three non-Syrian individuals were killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes on a suburb of Damascus as part of the overall increase in strikes on Iranian targets in the Middle East.



Related Tags
Israel
Golan Heights
Hezbollah
IDF
Lebanon
Syria