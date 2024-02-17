IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on Saturday morning that the military had struck targets inside Lebanon and Syria.

In Lebanon, the IDF attacked terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in the Jabal Balat area near the border.

جيش الدفاع يغير على بنى تحتية إرهابية لحزب الله داخل لبنان ومستودع أسلحة للجيش السوري داخل سورية أغارت طائرات حربية لجيش الدفاع على بنية تحتية عسكرية لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة جبل بلاط حيث تم القضاء على مخرب تواجد في المكان. كما تم استهداف مبنى عسكري في منطقة بنت جبيل.… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 17, 2024

They also struck military buildings in the Bin Jbeil area.

Operational intensity has escalated in the North after Hezbollah killed an Israeli soldier on Wednesday and injured several others.

The Israeli response led to the deaths of several people and injured several more in Lebanon, according to local news.

Hasan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that the cross-border shelling into Israel would end only when Israel's "aggression" against the Gaza Strip stops.

24-hour operation

Both attacks have been part of a series of operations in the last 24 hours, which saw the IDF strike several areas in South Lebanon with artillery.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the IDF bombed a Syrian Army weapons depot in the area of the town Mhajjah near the Golan Heights.

The strikes were a response to rocket launches from Syrian territory toward the southern Golan, although they did not enter Israeli territory.

Rockets fired from Syria are relatively rarer than those from Lebanon; however, since the war in Gaza started, they have become more frequent, with Israeli strikes into Syria increasing in recent months.

Last week, three non-Syrian individuals were killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes on a suburb of Damascus as part of the overall increase in strikes on Iranian targets in the Middle East.