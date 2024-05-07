Shots fired at home of Jewish-Canadian rapper Drake, one wounded

A security guard was wounded in a shooting at Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion early on Tuesday, police said, without confirming whether the five-time Grammy award winner was at home at the time of the incident.

Police were called to a shooting at Drake's home at around 2 a.m. and upon reaching the residence, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Inspector Paul Krawczyk told reporters.

"I cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are cooperating," Krawczyk said.

Mysterious shooter flees scene after shots fired at Drake's home

The suspected shooter was spotted and fled in a vehicle, Krawczyk said, adding that police were investigating the incident and had not yet identified a motive.

The wounded man, a security guard who was standing outside of the mansion gates, was still in the hospital in serious condition, Krawczyk said.