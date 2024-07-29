Celebrating 10th anniversary at the Olmaya with good food at Government House in Jerusalem

Olmaya event hall is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Mee(a)t Festival Garden for the first time in Jerusalem, the Bayberg Team – the event organizers – recently announced.

The festival, which is supervised by the Jerusalem Rabbinate, and includes kosher meat, mehadrin wine, fish dishes, and vegetarian options, will begin on Tuesday until Thursday for its first round, and will resume the following week on 6.8 (Tuesday) until 8.8 (Thursday).

Between those dates, prime meat would be grilled, smoked, and served alongside complementing sides and Israeli boutique wines at the Olmaya at the Government House. The compound would consist of a large open kitchen, with various performances at the center.

Gourmet dishes with scenic views

Additionally, there would be an ice cream cart and coffee cart at the event.

There is no entrance fee for the event, which offers a large menu of high-quality dishes, according to the announcement. The festival is produced by Yaniv Cohen, who founded and managed the Auto Food Festival for the past seven years, with Chef Lior Haptzady, head of the venue's catering service, overseeing the culinary aspects.

The announcement noted the compound’s pictorial location - situated on the promenade with views of gardens and olive trees - provides a setting for outdoor events and conferences.