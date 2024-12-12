Come together for a delightful meal at Ra’anana's Yoko Ono - review

Listen, do you want to know a secret? There is a terrific Asian fusion restaurant that opened recently in Ra’anana. Going to dinner at Yoko Ono – the city’s largest eatery, which can hold up to 200 people – is not just about the fabulous food; it’s also about the overall experience. This is a special place that touches almost all the senses of taste, smell, sight, and sound.

Vincent Salomon, the affable owner of Yoko Ono, greets us at the entrance to the restaurant, in front of a massive 400-year-old oak door graced by giant jugs. Carefully brought over from India and China, these relics are among the many exotic pieces of Oriental art that grace the establishment and give it its unique flavor. A stroll around the restaurant is an art history lesson in Asian culture, as Vincent proudly points out each fascinating item.

Vincent is no stranger to the food business. Born in Paris, he moved to Los Angeles to open Lucas, an upscale French restaurant in the heart of the Pico-Robertson Jewish neighborhood. Though it was very successful, his dream was to bring his culinary experience to Israel, and so he and his wife, Valerie, and their children made aliyah in 2004.

Coming to Ra’anana, he turned his personal residence into an elegant home-bistro that offered multi-course meals each evening to guests from throughout the city. Looking to reach a larger clientele, he branched out, first by opening La Toscana in 2022, a popular dairy Italian restaurant in Ra’anana, where Valerie is the salad chef.

He inaugurated Yoko Ono a few months ago, and it has become an immediate hit. Vincent visits every table to make sure each customer feels welcome and is satisfied.

“My guiding philosophy is love,” he explains. “I love the food business and I love making people happy. I want everyone who goes out to dinner to enjoy a warm and friendly atmosphere and feel pampered and satisfied.” Judging by the smiles of the guests at the neighboring tables, he is quite successful.

Blended (yet Kosher) kitchens

There are two separate kitchens – one for Japanese cuisine, the other for Chinese – manned by two specialty chefs who provide a wide variety of delectable Oriental dishes. Yoko Ono is definitely a family affair; it boasts a full sushi bar run by his lovely daughter, featuring sashimi, chirashi, nigiri, and tartare (there is also a selection of pregnancy-safe sushi), while a full selection of wines and mixed drinks is overseen by Vincent’s son.

There is also a piano bar every Monday night, with leading musicians dropping by to create a lively vibe. A large, elegant gazebo serves as a perfect spot for intimate parties.

WE BEGAN our culinary journey with delicious cocktails; my wife Susie had the lychee drink with a sake base, while I had the passion fruit cocktail with a touch of lemon. It was a perfect start. We then enjoyed appetizers of salmon tartare with avocado, rice, and panko – a Japanese dish – and Chinese chicken spring rolls. We split a classic California roll, covered with sesame, and then we each sampled the ramen soup, loaded with Japanese vegetables. It was perfect for a chilly evening.

For main courses, I selected Tonkatsu: chicken breast coated in Japanese breadcrumbs, spicy mayonnaise, and teriyaki sauce, served with white rice. Susie had pulled asado beef with sweet French sauce and garlic rice. Both were delicious.

Though we were completely full – and totally satisfied – Vincent insisted we try the crème brulée, which was magnificent – no easy feat for a parve dessert.

Cocktails cost from NIS 49-NIS 59; appetizers from NIS 39-NIS 69; sushi from NIS 49-NIS 99; main courses from NIS 79-NIS 149, and desserts are NIS 45.

All in all, this was a feast for the eyes no less than the stomach. The experience is not only gastronomically satisfying but culturally as well. It is not to be missed. As a bonus, Vincent will also come to your home and prepare a full dinner for your guests.

As for the name “Yoko Ono,” Vincent says he chose it not out of any particular enamor for Lennon’s partner but because it suggests the air of Asian mystique, art, and music. So whether you’ve had a Hard Day’s Night or are just a Day Tripper, Come Together at Yoko Ono. You will enjoy every minute.

Yoko Ono124 Ahuza St., Ra’ananaPhone: (077) 805-1604Kashrut: Mehadrin Rabbanut Ra’anana Open: 12 p.m.-11 p.m., with a business lunchThe writer was a guest of the restaurant.