The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Italian-Israeli director bring dreams to cinema - comment

Anyone who meets Ronny Fellus at least once thinks of him as an expert on movies. However, he responds, “I am not an expert, I am the biggest lover of the cinema.”

By BASIA MONKA  
JUNE 10, 2021 06:01
RONNY FELLUS, 62 (photo credit: BASIA MONKA)
RONNY FELLUS, 62
(photo credit: BASIA MONKA)
Not many people know how to dream. Of those who do, even fewer know how to turn their dreams into actions. But Ronny Fellus, the founder and one of two artistic directors of Film Festival Cinema Italia in Israel, and the founder and director of Festival “Finita La Commedia” (sic) knows very well. His passion for cinema and for connecting Italians and Israelis through films brought him back to Israel.
In 2019 he left behind the sun of Tuscany (and his own olive tree orchards where he still produces high-quality olive oil today) and the picturesque streets of one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Rome, where Ronny Fellus lived for most of his life, to settle for good in Tel Aviv, the city where he was born.
Fellus was born to an Italian Israeli family. His father, an Italian from Tripoli, met his mother while living for 18 years in Tel Aviv. Ronny Fellus likes to tell his family story of three generations born in the Land of Israel, but officially in different countries: His grandmother was born in Jerusalem during the Ottoman Empire (Ronny’s great grandmother moved to Jerusalem from Yemen at the end of the 19th century). His mother was born in Tel Aviv under the British Mandate, and Ronny Fellus, or in fact Ronen, was the first in his family born in the State of Israel, in Tel Aviv, in 1958. Two years later, his parents decided to move to Italy.
As with many Jews from the Diaspora, Ronny Fellus holds not only two passports (Israeli since he officially came back as a toshav hozer, returning citizen, two years ago), but also a double identity. He is “the Italiano” in Israel, and the Israeli in Italy.
He grew up in Rome, but as a young man he was longing for Israel, and came here to study sociology and economy in Jerusalem. After his studies, however, he moved back to Italy, where he started a very successful career as a diamond dealer.
For many years Fellus was running his Italian business and caring for his family (he is a father of two adult daughters), while operating his olive oil production operation in Tuscany on the side. It was a perfect life, but he felt something was missing. 
“I wanted to do something more creative”, he says. As he has always felt a connection to Israel and Jewish culture, he began to become more active in the Jewish community of Rome. Fellus organized holiday gatherings and “Jewish Book Days” for the local Jewish community. In 2006 he organized the first Israeli Film Festival in Rome, which became the turning point in his life. It was a great success and reached way beyond the Jewish community. 
“The Italian audience discovered Israeli movies,” says Fellus.
The film festival became a yearly event, and Fellus invited Dan Angelo Muggia – an Israeli of Italian origins, film teacher, critic and actor – to cooperate with him on the project. At that point they were not yet planning any festivals in Israel.
While he was still living in Italy, Fellus, in order to select movies for the Festival together with Muggia, began visiting Israel more frequently. 
“I started to come to the Haifa and Jerusalem film festivals, and the Docaviv documentary film festival in Tel Aviv on a regular basis,” he says.
In 2013, during Doc Aviv, he had a revelation: Just as there is the Israeli Film Festival in Rome, he thought, there should be a mirror festival of Italian movies in Israel. 
“Israelis love everything Italian: food, music, opera and cinema. But for the Israelis, the Italian cinema only consisted of the old comedies. They were missing the contemporary Italian movies here,” he says. “Of course, some movies are screened in Israeli cinemas, brought by local distributors, but there was no opportunity to see the 10 best Italian movies of the year in Israel. There was a French film festival, an Irish film festival, but no Italian one. I felt there was a gap.”
FELLUS DIDN’T hesitate. He soon reached out to the Italian Embassy and was so convincing that in 2014, Cinema Italia had its first edition in Israel.
“Together with Dan Angelo Muggia, in cooperation with the Italian Cultural Institutes of Tel Aviv and Haifa and Monica Moscato (Cinecittà Luce – Filmitalia) and the Cinematheques, we created the festival and it fast became a stable position of the cultural calendar in Israel.” 
In 2016, Fellus founded the second festival in Israel (in autumn each year) dedicated specifically to Italian comedies “?Finita la Commedia” That also became a stable fixture on the local cultural calendar.
In 2020, due to COVID-19, both festivals only ran an online version. This year, on the 3rd of June, the eighth edition of Italian Film Festival in Israel, “Cinema Italia,” came back to the Tel Aviv Cinematheque. Sixteen movies, contemporary and classic, are being screened in Cinematheques all over Israel throughout the entire month. 
The classic section pays homage this year to maestro Ettore Scola with six extraordinary productions, and to the 50th anniversary of the release of Death in Venice by Luchino Visconti, which the festival will present in a restored version. The festival will also feature the documentary The truth about La Dolce Vita by Giuseppe Pedersoli, about the genesis of one of the masterpieces in the history of cinema.
Coronavirus restrictions still make it impossible to invite guests to gather socially this year, but in previous years (and hopefully in the future) there was a Q&A with Italian directors, actors and movie producers that were important parts of the festival. Fellus also wants to bring Israelis and Italians closer to each other by inviting guests. 
“The Italian directors and actors who come here for Q&A following their movie screenings find Israel as a huge surprise. They are astonished how vivid and young Israel is, and especially Tel Aviv. They enjoy eating local food, renting bikes, riding along Rothschild Boulevard and buying spices at Lewinsky Market,” he says. 
Through these meetings, Israel becomes more accessible to Italians. And in this way, the festival functions as a form of public diplomacy.
In the process, Italians become closer to Israelis, too. Films at the festival are shown with both Hebrew and English subtitles. 
“We want to make it accessible to a wide audience,” says Ronny. “One year, we had a funny story, a film about Fellini was surprisingly shown in Spanish. There was some consternation in the cinema. After a few minutes, we re-started the screening, in Italian, of course.”
Anyone who meets Ronny Fellus at least once thinks of him as an expert on movies. However, he responds, “I am not an expert, I am the biggest lover of the cinema.” 
His hobby became a real passion and changed not only his career but his life as well. People never know what might bring them back to Israel. But for Fellus, the idea of creating an Italian film festival in Israel and his great passion for cinema brought him back to Tel Aviv. Two years ago, Fellus officially moved back to Israel and received his Teudat Zehut ID card.
But he is still the Italian in Israel. He changed location but didn’t give up his Italian lifestyle. On the contrary. He eats like an Italian and never drinks cappuccino (or Israeli “hafuch”) in the afternoon, he brings his olive oil from Tuscany, attends a conservative synagogue where the rabbi is his Italian childhood friend Rabbi Roberto Arbib. Fellus has many relatives in Israel, and they occasionally meet at an Italian restaurant in Tel Aviv that is owned by one of his cousins. Ronny himself enjoys cooking and inviting friends for dinner, with Italian wine, of course. They often sit for hours around the table. Just like in an Italian movie.
One thing is certain... an Italian in Israel or an Israeli in Italy – at the cinema: the same person.


Tags israeli cinema italy film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by