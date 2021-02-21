The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Kamala Harris stepdaughter Ella Emhoff graces fashion magazine cover

Emhoff recently made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 03:36
Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, is seen at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, on January 20, 2021. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, is seen at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, on January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 Ella Emhoff, step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has landed her first magazine cover for Berlin-based fashion magazine Dust, The New York Post reported.
Emhoff is shown on the cover wearing a knit jacket of her own design, and during the shoot also wore designer clothes from brands like Prada, Miu Miu and Balenciaga. 
The news follows her runway debut at New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler.
This isn't Emhoff's first experience under the fashion limelight. At the inauguration ceremony in Washington for her Harris and President Joe Biden on January 20, Emhoff made waves online for her dress, designed by celebrated Jewish fashion designer Batsheva Hay, dubbed the “burgundy moiré dress.”
 
The dress in question, like most of Batsheva's designs, blended Orthodox modesty rules into high fashion.
Emhoff topped the dress with an embellished Miu Miu quote.
In an interview in the Berlin magazine, Emhoff discussed the reason for the outfit, explaining that it was a cross between old and new.
“The choice was honestly very spur-of-the moment. Personally, I like the cross between old and new. I love the doily-type collars, I obviously love knits, I love tartans, I love classic embroidery, and I wanted to make sure I stayed true to myself and keep that alive,” she explained, according to The New York Post.
Gabe Friedman/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags fashion clothing Magazine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by