The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

LA police to review hundreds of cases after cops fired for antisemitism

Two officers have been charged for allegedly spray-painting a swastika on an impounded car, and 13 others were fired for being involved in sending racist and antisemitic messages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 16:05
Torrance Police Department vehicle. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Torrance Police Department vehicle.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Torrence Police Department in Los Angeles, California, is reviewing hundreds of old cases involving two officers who have since been fired and charged for allegedly spray-painting a swastika on an impounded car and other officers involved in sending racist and antisemitic messages.
The two officers, identified as 29-year-old Christopher Tomsic and 28-year-old Cody Wedlin have been charged with a felony count of vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism, though they have both pleaded not guilty, and will have their preliminary hearing on October 4, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Both Tomsic and Wedlin were identified as having been involved with an incident on January 27, 2020, where they took a car believed to have been involved in a crime. When its owner came to get it, he found the car vandalized with a happy face on the front passenger seat and a swastika on the rear seat. 
Swastika found painted on the hood of BMW in Bristol, England on Yom Kippur. (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)Swastika found painted on the hood of BMW in Bristol, England on Yom Kippur. (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
“Immediately upon learning of the reprehensible allegations in 2020, the Torrance Police Department opened a criminal investigation and the officers were put on leave,” said Torrance police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek.
At a press conference, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón noted that 13 other Torrance officers had been fired as well, having been involved in "exchanging racist, discriminatory, homophobic and antisemitic messages," CNN reported
Now, hundreds of cases are being investigated to make sure no other cases of misconduct by these officers ever occurred.
"We have seen an increase in hate crimes, not only in our own home town but around the country. And it's unacceptable," Gascón said, according to CNN. "But it becomes doubly unacceptable when we have the people that are sworn to protect all of us who engage in this behavior."


Tags police swastika los angeles vandalism racism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by