Washington Wizards launch new Israeli twitter account

The account will provide exclusive content of Israeli NBA star Deni Avdija and the Wizards to fans in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 06:35
NBA star Deni Avdija and Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer (photo credit: WASHINGTONWIZARDS.COM)
NBA star Deni Avdija and Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer
(photo credit: WASHINGTONWIZARDS.COM)
The NBA's Washington Wizards launched a Hebrew-speaking twitter account in an event on Friday, a natural result of their newest signing, Israel's Deni Avdija.
Last month, the 19-year-old Avdija was selected from Maccabi Tel-Aviv by the Wizards as the ninth overall pick of the NBA draft, the highest ever draft pick for an Israeli player.
On Friday, Avdija met with the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, for a meet-and-greet, in which they officially launched the account.
During the meeting with Dermer, the two displayed a shirt with the name 'Israel' on the back. Under the name was the number 48, representing the year in which Israel was founded, 1948.
The account will provide exclusive content of Avdija and the Wizards to fans in Israel.
Avidija was quick to upload a video to welcome fans to the new profile, along with an interview he gave on the Wizards' podcast "Off The Bench," one of several interviews he gave on the night of the draft.


