Doron Almog slammed by haredim after participating in Reform conference

Shas MK Moshe Arbel: “Doron Almog's quick and unnecessary flattery of the Reform movement indicates that he is not worthy of his new position.”

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 15:14
Doron Almog and Yaakov Hagoel (photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Doron Almog and Yaakov Hagoel
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)

Chairman-elect of the Jewish Agency Doron Almog was criticized by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) MKs and public figures for participating in the Reform movement in Israel's annual convention.

Two days after being elected as chairman of the Jewish Agency, Almog is under fire from major haredi figures for choosing as his first public event one from a movement that represents a certain part of world and Israeli Jewry.

In a video that reached Walla, Almog told conference attendees – including the president of the American Reform movement Rabbi Rick Jacobs and MK Gilad Kariv – about his eldest daughter, now 43, who had an aliyah (calling up) to the Torah during her Bat Mitzvah in a Reform synagogue.

"When she was 12, she said I am going to get an aliyah to the Torah," he said. "My wife and I did not know too much about Reform synagogues but she [his daughter] found out" where there was one. "She got her aliyah and there was a great joy. We still have the photo of her wearing a tallit (prayer shawl) and reading the haftarah (additional Shabbat reading) in our house.”

Almog actually opened his speech at the annual Reform movement conference by saying that "This is the first place I have chosen to be after I have been elected" as chairman of the agency.

The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Doron Almog's quick and unnecessary flattery of the Reform movement indicates that he is not worthy of his new position.”

Shas MK Moshe Arbel

“Doron Almog's quick and unnecessary flattery of the Reform movement indicates that he is not worthy of his new position,” Shas MK Moshe Arbel said in response. "Unfortunately, instead of being a unifying factor, he chose a separating tactic."

"Today, it became clear that the appointment of Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog was intended to please the Reform minority and force the entire people to an anti-traditional distortion,” according to Oren Henig, director of the ultra-Orthodox Liba Center lobbying organization. “Almog revealed at the Reform conference that he and his family belong to the Reform community."

"The chairman of the Jewish Agency should serve as a figure who is not affiliated with a political movement and should deal exclusively with issues of immigration and strengthening the connection of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel,” said agency board member Rabbi Pesach Lerner, who is also chairman of the haredi-American Eretz Hakodesh (Holy Land) Party in the World Zionist Organization.

“I hope that Doron Almog's appearance and remarks on Saturday are a beginner's mistake and do not represent his professional position regarding the role of the Jewish Agency.”

Reform movement comments

Chairman of the Reform Movement in Israel Yair Lotstein said on Sunday that "the attacks on Almog's participation in a conference attended by thousands of Israelis and whose values identify with hundreds of thousands of Israelis belonging to the mainstream of contemporary Judaism, testifies more than anything to the narrow horizons and complete lack of understanding of the role of the Jewish Agency and the fundamental values of the State of Israel.

"The Reform movement will continue to work toward equality and freedom of religion in Israel and for strengthening the connection between the State of Israel and the liberal streams in the Diaspora."



Tags Haredi Judaism Jewish Agency Ultra-Orthodox reform
