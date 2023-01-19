The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Chief Rabbi: cultured meat is considered a vegetable but can't be consumed with dairy

Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau has decided to allow those keeping kosher to eat cultured meat and claimed that it is as if eating a vegetable.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 00:31
Will kosher keeping Jews be able to eat a cheese burger? Depends what rabbi you ask. Israel's chief rabbi said that it is considered to be Pareve (non-dairy, non-meat), but he said that it shouldn't be sold with dairy products in order to the public "not to get used to eating dairy and meat products together," which is forbidden according to the halacha. 

In response to a request sent to the Chief Rabbi, by Aleph Farms, an Israeli company, Lau wrote in detail, his halachic decision regarding its kosherness and its halachic (Jewish law) definition on Wednesday.

Lau explained that "as long as cultured meat is defined and marketed as a vegetable product, similar to meat and there is supervision over the rest of its ingredients, then the Halacha would categorize it as Kosher pareve; as a vegetable product."

ASHKENAZI CHIEF Rabbi David Lau. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ASHKENAZI CHIEF Rabbi David Lau. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Can kosher cultured meat be marketed with dairy products?

Yet Lau has added that if the cultured meat is marketed as a meat product "and in particular if its shape will be similar to meat in taste and smell," there is room to "treat this cultured meat as stricter and define it as kosher, but not pareve, for the purpose of mixing it, cooking it and eating it with dairy products."

Lau therefore said that it should be forbidden to market kosher cultured meat with dairy products, "because this may cause [halachic Jews] to sin."

"Aleph Farms is the brainchild of the beloved heritage food company, Strauss Group, top research university, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, and veteran CEO, food engineer and biologist, Didier Toubia."

Aleph Farms

According to its site, "Aleph Farms is the brainchild of the beloved heritage food company, Strauss Group, top research university, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, and veteran CEO, food engineer and biologist, Didier Toubia." It was founded in 2017, "by this group of food experts, parents, nature lovers, and scientists, we’re humbly united in our mission to feed the world and preserve the planet," according to Aleph Farms site.

Two surprising members of the advisory board of Aleph Farms are actor Leonardo DiCaprio and retired NASA astronaut Karen Nydberg. Di Caprio is quoted saying that "Aleph's extraordinary technology platform combined with their inclusive approach to bringing about systemic change in our food systems make them a leader in this field. With their one-of-a-kind cultivated steaks, they demonstrate how creativity and ingenuity can help solve some of humanity's greatest challenges.” 

What is cultivated meat?

Cultivated meat, also known as cultured meat or lab-grown meat, is produced by growing meat products directly from their building blocks, the cells, rather than the entire animal. Although often categorized as an “alternative protein”, cultivated meat is instead an alternative current production process for meat. Cultivated meat allows consumers to enjoy the culinary and sensory qualities of the meat they have always loved, but produced  sustainably and without slaughter.

Other rabbis have recently said that it is ok to eat cultured meat with cheese. A ruling was signed by rabbi of Israel's dairy giant Tnuva, Rabbi Ze'ev Whitman, and head of the Tzohar rabbinical organization's kashruth branch Rabbi Oren Duvdevani, as well as Rabbi David Stav, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, Rabbi Aharon Katz, Rabbi Moshe Bigel, and others, all of whom agreed that the new method of producing meat altered the final product's kashruth status," according to an Israel Hayom report in 2022.



