The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbi Pinto met with senior officials in the Polish government

By MARK FISH
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 17:42
(photo credit: MOSHE COHEN)
(photo credit: MOSHE COHEN)

The Admor Rabbi Yoshayahu Pinto’s visit to Poland has been creating loud reverberations. Last night, after leading prayers at the ancient Jewish cemetery and after his visit to the Jewish Agency in Warsaw, Rabbi Pinto participated in an official ceremony of appreciation for the Righteous Gentiles.

Earlier on, Rabbi Pinto met with Tadeusz Kościński, the Polish Secretary of State, at his office. “The Rabbi’s presence in our country is a great honor for us. The Rabbi is a symbol of peace and unity between nations and hopefully we will merit to see world peace and a world without wars soon,” the Secretary of State told the Admor. 

Secretary of State Tadeusz Kościński, the Chair of the Polish Senate Michał Kamiński, Israel’s Ambassador to Poland Dr. Yaakov Livne, businessmen Brock Pierce and Joseph Lipsky and many local diplomats also participated in the ceremony of appreciation for the Righteous Gentiles who saved many Jews during World War Two.  

Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Daniels, the founder of the “From the Depths” non-profit organisation, which focuses on commemorating the Holocaust and on assisting Holocaust survivors, is behind the initiative to recognize the Righteous Gentiles. 

The highlight of the event was when Daniels awarded Rabbi Pinto with a letter of appreciation and esteem and noted Rabbi Pinto’s assistance to Jews all over the world. “Rabbi Pinto’s merciful heart succeeds in reaching Jews anywhere in the world. Whether Ukrainian Jews, Holocaust survivors or needy people in Israel and the US, “Shuva Israel” headed by Rabbi Pinto is an empire of Torah and benevolence,” he added.

(credit: MOSHE COHEN) (credit: MOSHE COHEN)

In his speech to the Righteous Gentiles and senior officials of the local government, Rabbi Pinto stated that “Precisely at such a period, when disagreements are becoming increasingly common all over the world, it is touching to see that there are still people who dedicate themselves to helping others.” Rabbi Pinto then turned to the guests of honor surrounding him and told them in an emotional voice: “You are the thread that connects us, you are the righteous people who dedicated yourselves to saving Jews during the cursed Holocaust and to this day you act to spread good throughout the world,” the Admor told the Righteous Gentiles. 

In addition, Rabbi Pinto also thanked the businessmen and the local politicians for their great assistance in strengthening unity and preserving the Jewish communities in Poland. “The righteous people buried in this ancient cemetery in Warsaw will certainly be advocates of  integrity and goodness for you”, he said adding: “The activities of “From the Depths” and Jonathan Daniels are second to none. Thanks  to them, the world will be a better place than it was.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Holocaust poland rabbi pinto
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by