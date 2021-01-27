Post chooses new logo for Tu BiShvat

The winning entry was selected by a team of judges that included Prof. Sheizaf Rafaeli, president of Shenkar College of Design; Tania Coen-Uzzielli, director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art; and Steve Linde, editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report. Logo by Ian Parkinson The winner of The Jerusalem Post-Jewish National Fund Tu Bishvat logo competition is Ian Parkinson, a resident of Wirral Peninsula, UK.The winning entry was selected by a team of judges that included Prof. Sheizaf Rafaeli, president of Shenkar College of Design; Tania Coen-Uzzielli, director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art; and Steve Linde, editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report.The new logo replaces The Jerusalem Post logo on the Jpost.com home page over the Tu Bishvat holiday, which began January 27 at sundown.

“A tree is a visible, long-enduring vision of life itself,” he said. “The very oxygen we need to sustain life is given from its leaves.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Darielle Franco, a former Maryland resident who now lives in Jerusalem, came in second place. She said that she admires both the Post and JNF-USA, and chose to enter the competition to partake in an experience that celebrates nature. “I spent most of my childhood outdoors, and I loved watching the trees change as the seasons changed,” she said. Parkinson told the Post that he decided to enter the logo competition to further promote the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He also said he wanted to celebrate the trees.“A tree is a visible, long-enduring vision of life itself,” he said. “The very oxygen we need to sustain life is given from its leaves.”Darielle Franco, a former Maryland resident who now lives in Jerusalem, came in second place.She said that she admires both the Post and JNF-USA, and chose to enter the competition to partake in an experience that celebrates nature.“I spent most of my childhood outdoors, and I loved watching the trees change as the seasons changed,” she said.



Logo by Darielle Franco

Perez, who made aliyah from France in 2010, was born on Tu Bishvat, loves hiking in parks and nature reserves, and studied the botany of Israel at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens. “Open your eyes and watch the blossoming trees; it is good for the soul,” she said.

Logo by Nicole Perez Third place was awarded to Nicole Perez from Jerusalem.Perez, who made aliyah from France in 2010, was born on Tu Bishvat, loves hiking in parks and nature reserves, and studied the botany of Israel at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.“Open your eyes and watch the blossoming trees; it is good for the soul,” she said.