The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Bo: Living a ‘miracle’

During specific and rare occasions, God decided to make nature work according to other rules. This is what we call a miracle.

By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 12:06
TORAH DEALS only with the ‘why’: US Army chaplain examines one of hundreds of Torah scrolls stolen from all over Europe by Nazi forces, in Frankfurt, Germany, 1945. (photo credit: Irving Katz/US Army Signal Corps/FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
TORAH DEALS only with the ‘why’: US Army chaplain examines one of hundreds of Torah scrolls stolen from all over Europe by Nazi forces, in Frankfurt, Germany, 1945.
(photo credit: Irving Katz/US Army Signal Corps/FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This week’s Torah portion is similar to the previous one, Va’eira, concerning the abundance of miracles that defy the laws of nature. These include the plague of locusts that swept Egypt and covered its skies; the plague of darkness, when there was no sun in Egypt for three days; the slaying of the first born, with the sudden and immediate death of every firstborn in Egypt; and the greatest miracle of them all – the liberation of the Israelites from slavery and their exodus from Egypt as they made their way to Canaan, as the Land of Israel was known then.

When we read about these miracles, we sometimes feel removed from these events, which took place in the distant past. We do not experience miracles in our day-to-day lives. The laws of nature continue as always, and we do not expect them to change or cease. And we ask ourselves: What do miracles have to do with us? What do we get from these Torah stories that describe such huge aberrations from the laws of nature?

Someone who grappled with this question was the Ramban (also known as Nachmanides, the great Spanish sage of the 13th century) in his commentary on our Torah portion. His answer is deep and thorough. He summarizes his approach to the significance of miracles in our lives:

“And from the large and famous miracles, man gives thanks for the hidden miracles that are the basis for the entire Torah… until we believe in all our words and in every instance that they are all miracles; they are not the result of nature and the way of the world… Everything is decreed from above.”

Ramban on Exodus 13:16

“And from the large and famous miracles, man gives thanks for the hidden miracles that are the basis for the entire Torah… until we believe in all our words and in every instance that they are all miracles; they are not the result of nature and the way of the world… Everything is decreed from above” (Ramban on Exodus 13:16).

Nachmanides is challenging the very concept of “laws of nature” and claims that all nature is a miracle! But there are two types of miracles. One is overt and manifest, similar to those miracles that we read about in this week’s Torah portion, whereby man notices them. The other is concealed – which is actually the laws of nature.

SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

WHY ARE the laws of nature defined as “miracles”?

Countless scientists, over thousands of years, have researched the laws of nature. As a result of this research, humanity has progressed in many varied fields – progress that grows exponentially from generation to generation. But there is one question that no scientist has been able, or has even tried, to answer: Why is this so?

Science deals with the questions of “what” and “how,” but not with the question of “why.” Scientists do not try to deal with the issue of why nature works according to fixed rules and are also incapable of providing answers for this.

In contrast to science, the Torah deals only with the question of “why,” and not with the questions of “what” or “how.” This is the reason that people who are very familiar with both the Torah and the world of science do not get excited about claims of seeming contradictions between the two, since they understand that the Torah and science do not deal with a common area; therefore, there is no possibility for a contradiction between them.

Now we can understand why the Ramban defines the laws of nature as “miracles,” since if we do not know the reason why the laws of nature with which we are familiar were fixed, then there is actually no difference between nature and miracles. 

Nature could have worked according to rules other than the ones we know, with God deciding how they should function. During specific and rare occasions, God decided to make nature work according to other rules. This is what we call a miracle. But every “miracle” is actually a law of nature that functions – temporarily – in a different way from the usual laws of nature.

If that is the case, according to the Ramban, when the Torah mentions instances of miracles, we must conclude that all laws of nature constitute one big miracle. But we take these laws of nature for granted, since we’ve gotten used to them, even though we do not know the reason for their continuity.

The view that certain laws of nature do not cause wonderment, because we’ve become accustomed to them, doesn’t hold up when we read about the miracles that defied the laws of nature. It is a reminder that the Creator – who at times changed the laws of nature from what we have come to expect – is the one who decided on the laws upon which nature functions. 

The writer is the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.



Tags Judaism Torah bible parasha Ramban God Miracles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by