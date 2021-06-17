The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Chukat: Divine inspiration vs. emotion

Moses and Aaron, the incomparable leaders who led the children of Israel from their slavery in Egypt, ultimately were not privileged to lead the nation to the long-awaited goal of reaching Israel.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
JUNE 17, 2021 15:19
‘HAVING CHOSEN God, the Torah is God’s response to us.’ Pictured: The Yanov Torah, rescued from the Holocaust. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
‘HAVING CHOSEN God, the Torah is God’s response to us.’ Pictured: The Yanov Torah, rescued from the Holocaust.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In this week’s Torah portion, Chukat, we read about the “Mei Meriva” (“Waters of Strife”) event. As a result of this event, Moses and Aaron – the leaders of the congregation – did not merit bringing the Jewish nation into the Promised Land. The Torah describes that when the Jewish nation reached the Zin Desert, they fought with Moses and Aaron over not having water to drink. Moses and Aaron then turned to God and He instructed them to gather the congregation and speak to the rock that would then release water.
The Torah tells it like this: “Moses and Aaron assembled the congregation in front of the rock, and he said to them, ‘Now listen, you rebels, can we draw water for you from this rock?’ Moses raised his hand and struck the rock with his staff twice, when an abundance of water gushed forth, and the congregation and their livestock drank.” (Numbers 20:10-11)
Moses and Aaron gather the congregation around the rock. There, Moses admonishes the nation for lack of faith in God and then, before their eyes, performs the incredible act – he hits the rock twice with his staff and an abundance of water streams from it.
In the following verse, God immediately turns to Moses and Aaron with the following words: “Since you did not have faith in Me to sanctify Me in the eyes of the children of Israel, therefore you shall not bring this assembly to the Land which I have given them.”
Moses and Aaron, the incomparable leaders who led the children of Israel from their slavery in Egypt, emissaries of God who performed signs and wonders to liberate them from Egypt, those same leaders who led the children of Israel for 40 years in the desert with infinite devotion – ultimately were not privileged to lead the nation to the long-awaited goal of reaching the Land of Israel.
What was Moses’ and Aaron’s sin that led to such a severe punishment?
Many commentators have offered their interpretations. One of the most interesting is that of Rabbi Abraham Ibn Ezra (Spain, 12th century), a renown biblical commentator, poet, philosopher, and scientist. According to Ibn Ezra, the sin of Moses and Aaron was being swept away by the emotions that stemmed from the dispute with the Children of Israel – anger and resentment. Ibn Ezra explains that the signs and wonders exhibited by the prophets were done through utter unity with the Creator. This unity allowed for changes in nature, which is essentially part of that Divine unity.
The anger and resentment that Moses felt toward the nation distracted him from the Divine unity and led to two things. First, Moses – the greatest prophet – erred and disobeyed God’s instructions, hitting the rock instead of speaking to it. In addition, this distraction led to the miracle not taking place immediately. The water did not stream forth until after Moses was forced to hit it a second time. At that moment, between the first and second strike, God’s name was desecrated, since the action seemed initially unable to change nature.
A similar idea was briefly stated by the sages of the midrash: “Moses, our teacher, because he succumbed to anger, he succumbed to error.” (Sifri, Numbers 31:21)
There is no doubt that the severity of the punishment given to Moses and Aaron, not being privileged to enter the Promised Land, was in accordance with their being both leaders of the nation and noble people. There is a different standard of behavior expected of leaders, specifically of spiritual leaders, especially in challenging times. But despite this, we have something to learn from the act and the interpretation of it regarding the trait of anger and of its impact and destructive repercussions.
Almost everyone has, in their personal lives, moments when anger and getting emotional lead to a loss of harmony, both internal and external, and to uncontrolled actions that almost always lead to unwanted results. We can learn from God’s reaction to Mei Meriva that we have the power to overcome our emotions, even during challenging times, and maintain emotional equilibrium with our surroundings in any situation. 
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Torah bible parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by