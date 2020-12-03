WATCH: How to make perfect latkes for Hanukkah

This article originally appeared on The Nosher.
Making crispy potato latkes is a skill every Jewish cook wants to master. It’s not a big secret — it just requires a few easy steps to ensure crispy, golden latkes every time. And we’ve got a short video to show you exactly how:
We also love topping our latkes with an array of delicious choices, from sweet to savory and from ordinary to extraordinary: homemade applesauce, cream cheese and smoked salmon, pulled brisket Israeli salad or even pastrami and mustard.
So get frying and get creative with those toppings.
Classic Potato Latkes Recipe
Ingredients
• 5 large potatoes, peeled • 1 small onion • 2 eggs lightly beaten • ¼ cup bread crumbs, matzah meal or flour • 1½ tsp coarse salt (1 tsp if using kosher salt) • freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1) Grate potatoes coarsely or finely, according to your preference. Finely grate the onion.
2) Place grated potatoes and onion in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze tightly until all of the liquid is strained.
3) Place the strained potatoes and onion in a large bowl and add the eggs, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper.
4) Heat the 1-inch of oil in a large pan and drop 6 to 8 spoonfuls of mixture into hot oil. Using the back of a spoon, pat down each latke to flatten it. Put as many as you can in the skillet without crowding. Putting them too close together will make them soggy.
5) Fry 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden and crisp around the edges; repeat procedure until finished with all the batter.
6) Blot excess oil with paper towels and serve warm with desired topping.