Hezbollah has some 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles - ALMA

Hezbollah has some 2000 unmanned aerial vehicles, many of them advanced UAVs from Iran and others manufactured independently by the Lebanese terror group, a new report by the ALMA Research Center has found.

Hezbollah has been using UAVs since the 1990s and has used its drones in Syria as well as against Israel. Even before the Second Lebanon War in 2006, the group launched drones into Israel and during the war, Hezbollah launched several armed drones into the country.

The report by ALMA listed several attempts by Hezbollah to fly their drones into Israel, including in October 2012 when a UAV launched over the Mediterranean Sea reached the Negev region of Israel before it was intercepted by Israel Air Force jets.

The group was said to have 200 Iranian-made UAVs in 2013 and with the help from the Islamic Republic, it has since significantly increased its fleet that is set to be used for kamikaze attacks on strategic national assets in Israel as well as reconnaissance against IDF troops and bases.

According to the report, Hezbollah “most likely” has advanced UAV models such as the "Mohajer," "Shahed," and "Samed" (KAS-04), "Karrar," and "Saegheh" types. It also possesses dozens of smaller civilian drones made by China that are used to photograph as well as carry and drop bombs.

Landing pad for Hezbollah UAVs in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon (credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)

Iran has been building its “UAV Army” since 1984 and the fleet not only has a significant range of over 2,000 kilometers but it has “very advanced development and operational capabilities,” the report said.

“Iran realized that it could not provide a military response throughout the Middle East in general and against Israel, in particular, facing an air force operating warplanes. Therefore, it sought to develop two alternatives in recent decades: the first, a precision surface-to-surface missile system, and the second, a ‘UAV Army,’” the report said.

Though Iran has hundreds of drones, the report highlighted nine different types of UAVs and 48 different models, including those that are operational and others that are still in trial phases. The report also discussed UAV models used by Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

In September 2021, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Iran’s drone fleet "is one of the most significant tools developed by Iran."

It's "an array of deadly, precision weapons that, like a ballistic missile or a plane, can cross thousands of miles. The Iranians produce and export these aircraft to their proxies, in coordination and led by the IRGC Air Force and Quds Force".

According to Gantz, Iran is training militias from Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria to operate and manufacture Iranian UAVs at Kashan Base north of the city of Isfahan, “the cornerstone of Iranian aerial terrorism in the region.”

In addition to Kashan, the report noted additional over 20 production, storage, and launch sites bases used by Iran to launch drones in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

Other than Kashan base, the report included Konarak Civil Airport, located east of the city of Chabahar in southern Iran, Bandar Abbas airport, Choghadak Airfield, Gonabad Airfield, Hamedan Air Base, Jakigur Airport, Jask Airport,Kushke Airport, Marjan Airstrip, Minab Airstrip, and Seman Airport.

As well as dozens of bases in the Islamic Republic, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force also uses a base near the Iraqi city of Karabala alongside Iraqi Hezbollah. Hezbollah, the IRGC, and other Shiite militias are also active in Syria, using at least airbases for launch UAV attacks. In Lebanon, Hezbollah has a launch site near the town of Aiiyat in the Beqaa Valley as well as another runway several hundred meters long north of the town of Aiiyat on the outskirts of Baalbek.

"One of the key tools is UAVs and precision weapons, which can reach strategic targets within thousands of kilometers, and thus this capability is already endangering Sunni countries, international troops in the Middle East and also countries in Europe and Africa,” the defense minister said in September.

"Iran has created ‘emissary terrorism’ under the auspices of organized terror armies that help it achieve its economic, political, and military goals. Iran is trying to transfer its knowledge that will enable Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon – [and also those] in the Gaza Strip – to produce advanced UAVs,” he added.

Tehran also attempted to send explosives to Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank from Syria using unmanned aerial vehicles, Gantz said.

The attempted smuggling by the Shahed m141 UAV carrying TNT explosives occurred in February 2018 and while the IDF had originally said the drone was on the way to carry out a sabotage attack, “its destination was, to our understanding, terrorists in the West Bank.”

“Iran is not only using unmanned aerial vehicles to attack but to also transfer weapons to its proxies,” he warned.

The Islamic Republic has also designed UAVs able to operate in a swarm of over 10 drones. Unveiled in April, Iran developed the drone with a combat warhead weighing between 5-15kg with an operational range of 400 kms.

A drone and missile swarm by Iran was first used in September 2019 against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil processing facility in Buqayq, some 1000 kilometers from where the drones were launched. The attack disrupted the kingdom’s ability to produce oil for months and alerted the international community to the threat posed by Iran’s drone arsenal.

Iran has since carried out several more drone attacks, including the deadly attack on the MV Mercer Street that killed the British captain and Romanian security guard.