Argentina slams Iranian VP travel despite part in AMIA bombing

Iran’s Vice President has been able to travel the world despite an Interpol red notice against him for his part in the AMIA bombing , to Argentina’s dismay.

Iranian Vice President of Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezai, the former commander-in-chief of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been on the Interpol wanted list since 2007 for allegations of aggravated murder and damages related to the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, in which 85 were killed and 151 seriously injured.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry released a statement ”express[ing] its strongest condemnation] of Rezai’s visit to Nicaragua for the inauguration of its president Daniel Ortega this week.

“Argentina expresses, as it has also done last August before the appointment of Rezai as Vice President….that his presence in Managua constitutes an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack against the AMIA,” the statement reads.

“The Argentine Government demands once again that the Government of Iran cooperate fully with the Argentine Judiciary, allowing the people who have been accused of participating in the attack against the AMIA to be tried by the competent courts,” Buenos Aires added.

RESCUE WORKERS search for survivors and victims in the rubble left after a powerful car bomb destroyed the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), in this July 18, 1994 photo (credit: REUTERS)

Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Head of the Division for Strategic Affairs Tammy Rahamimoff-Honig tweeted the statement from Argentina, saying that it is an “important condemnation,” and is “outrageous” that Rezai “travels the globe with impunity.”