Last week Turkey claimed that Israel’s president would soon visit Turkey. As part of the propaganda about the visit, rather than announce it in normal diplomatic channels with Israel, Turkey announced it unilaterally via far-right pro-government media outlet Daily Sabah. That article was then recycled by reports in Israeli media about Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan claiming the visit would happen.

The next day Israel’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke with Israel’s foreign minister. It was the first call at the minister level in 13 years, reports said. Meanwhile, Turkey was pushing other types of propaganda to its lobbyists abroad. It wants Israel to know that it is celebrating the decision by the US to no longer support an Israel-Greece gas pipeline . The message is that Israel’s natural gas now has nowhere to go and will have to go through Turkey.

Turkey has hosted and backed Hamas terrorists for years. In short, Turkey’s narrative today is that Israel should route its gas through Turkey so that Turkey can use profits to fund Hamas and other extremist groups in the region, many of which are antisemitic and genocidal. Ankara’s ruling party, for instance, frequently orders the bombing of minorities in Syria and Iraq, including Kurds, Yazidis and Christian communities. Wherever Ankara’s forces operate in the region minorities are generally ethnically cleansed, such as in Afrin in Syria which Turkey invaded in 2018. This persecution of minorities is not in line with the general consensus of Israel and its friends in the Gulf who are pushing tolerance and peace and stability.

Turkey’s pitch regarding Israel relations is rooted in a 1950s outlook. In this analysis, Turkey believes Israel is completely isolated in the region and Israel needs Turkey. Turkey can thus benefit from Israel’s isolation while reaping profit. In essence in all the discussions with Turkey or claims of reconciliation, the only narrative that comes out is that Turkey profits and Israel gets nothing. For instance, Turkey hosts Hamas and Hamas murders Israelis and Turkey has backed Hamas extremism. Turkey’s religious authorities increasingly incite against Israel, vowing to “liberate” Jerusalem. When Turkey reconsecrated the Christian church of Hagia Sophia as a mosque its leadership compared this to Turkey helping Palestinians take over Jerusalem. Turkey’s media also incites against Israel. It competes with Iran to not just be the most pro-Palestinian media but to whitewash Hamas and other terrorist groups. There’s little recognition in Turkey of the reality in the region: Israel is no longer isolated and Hamas is a far-right terrorist group. Turkey wants to have the cake and eat it too, hosting Hamas terrorists, bashing Israel in media and also pretending to host Israeli officials. If that’s not enough, Turkey also detained Israeli tourists recently.

Israeli media has generally disabused itself of the constant “Turkey wants reconciliation” story. This is because Turkey has floated this idea several times over the past years, almost always timed to try to spoil Israel-Greece-Cyprus ties. Back in 2019 and early 2020 Turkey floated ideas about reconciliation, even as it tried to sabotage Israel-Greece growing ties. It didn’t want the East Med gas pipeline to come into fruition. It also sought to reach out to Israel when it was clear that Egypt, the UAE, France, Cyprus and Greece were going to sign off on a declaration expressing concerns about Ankara’s threats in the Eastern Mediterranean. In May 2020 Turkey again tried to pretend it would reconcile with Israel. Turkey even fed media entirely unsubstantiated stories about how Ankara had clashed with Hezbollah in Syria, and that Israel might share common views in Syria about Iran’s role. In reality, Turkey works closely with Iran and has worked with Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian regime in the past. Towards this end, Turkey’s leader had a pleasant phone call with Iran’s leader over the weekend.

Janus-faced Turkey

The Turkey-Iran ties are a contrast to the reality of Turkey-Israel ties. One narrative about Turkey-Israel ties is that they can “compartmentalize” issues they don’t agree on and work on files they do agree on. When one reads the Turkey propaganda media or what it feeds its lobbyists in the West who are pro-Israel, is that Israeli gas should flow through Turkey and that Israel should recognize Turkish claims to areas of the Mediterranean that are part of Cyprus economic zones. In short: Turkey should get gas profits and Israel’s support against Cyprus and Greece. What does Israel get? Nothing. Turkey gets to control Israel gas shipments to Europe, giving it leverage over Israel to cut off the gas flow every time there are tensions with Hamas. Then Turkey can route gas profits to Gaza and Jerusalem to push Turkish influence at Al-Aqsa. Israel doesn't want cash in Turkey going toward more "flotilla" operations like the Mavi Marmara affair in 2010. In that incident, Turkey enabled the sailing of a large ship full of far-right activists to Gaza and Israel had to interdict the ship in which the Turkish activists attacked the Israeli forces and were then shot in the melee. This would be tantamount to Israel supporting terrorist groups against Turkey.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a photo before signing a deal to build the EastMed subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Gree (credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)

In the “compartmentalize” narrative Turkey gets everything it wants in the “compartments” that it shares with Israel. Then Turkey works with Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and other Israeli enemies, including antisemitic groups, throughout the Middle East and the world, and in these “compartments” Turkey works alone without taking into account Israel’s views. That means Turkey gets everything and continues to fund extremists and work against Israel’s interests at international forums. Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran and a handful of countries are the ones currently working against Israel at international forums and hosting antisemitism. In those compartments Israel is absent and Turkey continues to do as it did before.

The other narrative is that Israel needs Turkey so Israel “must” work with Ankara. This is Cold War analysis that posits that Turkey is an ally of the US and the West and thus Israel should work with Ankara. However, things have changed since 1990. Turkey is today a close partner of Russia and Iran. It is part of the rising authoritarian regimes. It is not a partner of the West or NATO any longer, even if officially it is part of NATO. Israel has also carved out its own independent foreign policy since the 1990s. Like Turkey, Israel has open channels of communication with Russia. However, unlike Turkey, Israel is not working with anti-western regimes or extremists. Israel prefers the stability and tolerance offered by partnerships in the Gulf and with countries like India, South Korea, and others. Given this setup, Israel doesn’t need Turkey. Ankara may need Israel far more as its economy is in tatters. Turkey similarly did outreach to the UAE and Gulf to get money. It knows that Iran has no money to give Turkey. For that reason despite the fact that Erdogan has positive conversations with his Iranian counterpart over the weekend, he knows promises of Iranian energy supplies and cooperation won’t lead to big profits soon. That is why Turkey floated the idea of UAE investments in its defense industry in December 2021. Like the fake news Ankara’s media spreads about Israel, these stories appeared in Daily Sabah and then were fed to Ankara’s friends in Western media.

Is Israel naïve in how it interacts with Turkey?

The overall story of Israel-Turkey ties is thus one in which Turkey does outreach primarily to sabotage Israel-Greece and Israel-Cyprus ties. Turkey wants to continue to fund extremist and antisemitic groups, mobilizing the global far-right of groups linked to Hamas, while working closely with Iran, and getting profits from Israeli potential gas exports. In no scenario has Ankara done anything for Israel or has Israel profited.

As long as Ankara’s analysis of Israel relations is that Israel is a naïve country that doesn’t remember how Erdogan compared Israel to Nazi Germany at the UN in 2019, how Ankara hosts Hamas and that Ankara can be profit off Israeli gas needs without giving anything in return, the story of Israel-Turkey ties will continue to be problematic. Ankara thinks Israel doesn’t read Turkey’s Janus-faced pro-government media, the one that floats “reconciliation” while pushing antisemitism in Turkish. For instance, when the Biden administration came to office there were conspiracies in Turkish pro-government media arguing that there were too many Jews in Biden’s administration. The US even condemned Turkey’s antisemitism in May 2021. A country will have trouble reconciling with Israel while also having close allies of the government in Ankara bashing Jews in America and comparing Israel to the Nazis. Israelis also pride themselves on not being “suckers” in investment, they will be wary to jump on any investment opportunities with Ankara that don’t show profits quickly for Israel.