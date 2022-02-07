IDF must stop Jewish extremist violence, but arrests are a police affair

Soldiers have the responsibility to stop Jewish extremist violence in the West Bank, but arrests should be carried out by police, the IDF said in the midst of a heated debate as to why Israeli civilian attackers are not arrested at the scene.

“It’s the duty of IDF soldiers and within their authority to act to stop violent incidents by Israeli civilians in the Judea and Samaria region, until Israel Police forces arrive on the scene,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Sunday. “IDF soldiers are expected to use this authority and not to stand by in such cases.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

It issued the statement in the midst of a heated debate between the army and the police as who has the authority to carry out arrests of violent Israeli civilians in the West Bank.

The absence of such arrests has been evident in a number of high-profile attacks against left-wing activists and Palestinians in which no arrests were made at the scene.

This included stone-throwing last month at Palestinian stores off of Route 60, as it traverses the town of Huwara section. Soldiers were on the road but executed no arrests against settlers in a celebratory convoy of cars that perpetrated the attacks.

Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (credit: Berla Crombie)

The public debate began in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and spilled over into a security cabinet meeting. It then continued with a letter Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev sent to the upper echelon on the matter.

Last month Knesset FADC chair MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) said that the IDF had full responsibility to make arrests on the scene and to transfer those suspects to the police. He insisted that they had a responsibility to do so, particularly since they were first responders and had maximal man power in the area.

Kariv asked for statistics on how many times such arrests were made. When neither the IDF or police representative had such data, he asked that it be presented at a future meeting.

But at a subsequent security cabinet meeting IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi denied that the army had such power during a heated exchange with Bar-Lev.

Barlev said that the military is responsible for the area and that the police don’t have enough manpower to handle the Judea and Samaria districts and that IDF troops can detain Israelis involved in violence until police arrive.

Kohavi then cited a document written by the attorney general in 1998 that said that troops had no authority to intervene and act against Israeli citizens in the West Bank.

“I’m not going to argue with you right now, but you’re just wrong. You are quoting partial and incorrect things,” Barlev responded.

Barlev then wrote to Defense Minister Benny Gantz to explaining that Kohavi’s words were contrary to law and demanding the the IDF do more.

The letter was also sent to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to Haaretz, the police saw Kohavi’s remarks as an attempt to shift responsibility for what happens in the West Bank, territory under military control, to the police. The police, the report said, have complained about a lack of coordination with the military as well as a lack of patrol cars and other vehicles which make it more difficult to respond to events.

Senior Central Command officers were quoted by Walla! News warning that “the threshold of violence is rising, not only against Palestinians but also against security forces.”

They referenced an incident in 2015, in which three members of the Dawabsha family were killed, including an 18-month-old, in the West Bank village of Duma after Jewish settlers torched their home.

“A Duma 2 incident is hovering over us and in our estimations, this time it will not be possible to contain such a dangerous and serious incident,” the officers said.

The officers, who were not named, stressed that “all parties must do more to prevent the next violent incident.”

Among the more high-profile incidents of settler and or Jewish extremist violence this year was an attack last month in which a vehicle belonging to left-wing Israeli activists were torched.

In September 2021, a four-year-old Palestinian boy was injured when settlers stoned his home in the South Hebron Hills.

Neither the army or the police keep public data on such attacks. According to a date base from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) there was a 39% increase in attacks by Jewish extremists and or settlers against Palestinians and their property in 2021; when there were 497 incidents, of which 126 involved physical casualties. In 2020, there were 358 such incidents, of which 84 results in physical casualties.