The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF must stop Jewish extremist violence, but arrests are a police affair

A statement was made in the midst of a heated debate as to who has the authority to carry out arrests of violent Israeli civilians in the West Bank.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 16:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 16:59
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Soldiers have the responsibility to stop Jewish extremist violence in the West Bank, but arrests should be carried out by police, the IDF said in the midst of a heated debate as to why Israeli civilian attackers are not arrested at the scene.

“It’s the duty of IDF soldiers and within their authority to act to stop violent incidents by Israeli civilians in the Judea and Samaria region, until Israel Police forces arrive on the scene,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Sunday. “IDF soldiers are expected to use this authority and not to stand by in such cases.”

It issued the statement in the midst of a heated debate between the army and the police as who has the authority to carry out arrests of violent Israeli civilians in the West Bank.

The absence of such arrests has been evident in a number of high-profile attacks against left-wing activists and Palestinians in which no arrests were made at the scene.

This included stone-throwing last month at Palestinian stores off of Route 60, as it traverses the town of Huwara section. Soldiers were on the road but executed no arrests against settlers in a celebratory convoy of cars that perpetrated the attacks.

Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (credit: Berla Crombie) Border police and settlers clash at West Bank Homesh hilltop. (credit: Berla Crombie)

The public debate began in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and spilled over into a security cabinet meeting. It then continued with a letter Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev sent to the upper echelon on the matter. 

Last month Knesset FADC chair MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) said that the IDF had full responsibility to make arrests on the scene and to transfer those suspects to the police. He insisted that they had a responsibility to do so, particularly since they were first responders and had maximal man power in the area. 

Kariv asked for statistics on how many times such arrests were made. When neither the IDF or police representative had such data, he asked that it be presented at a future meeting.

But at a subsequent security cabinet meeting IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi denied that the army had such power during a heated exchange with Bar-Lev.

Barlev said that the military is responsible for the area and that the police don’t have enough manpower to handle the Judea and Samaria districts and that IDF troops can detain Israelis involved in violence until police arrive.

Kohavi then cited a document written by the attorney general in 1998 that said that troops had no authority to intervene and act against Israeli citizens in the West Bank.

“I’m not going to argue with you right now, but you’re just wrong. You are quoting partial and incorrect things,” Barlev responded.

Barlev then wrote to  Defense Minister Benny Gantz to explaining that Kohavi’s words were contrary to law and demanding the the IDF do more.

The letter was also sent to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to Haaretz, the police saw Kohavi’s remarks as an attempt to shift responsibility for what happens in the West Bank, territory under military control, to the police. The police, the report said, have complained about a lack of coordination with the military as well as a lack of patrol cars and other vehicles which make it more difficult to respond to events.

Senior Central Command officers were quoted by Walla! News warning that “the threshold of violence is rising, not only against Palestinians but also against security forces.”

They referenced an incident in 2015, in which three members of the Dawabsha family were killed, including an 18-month-old, in the West Bank village of Duma after Jewish settlers torched their home.

“A Duma 2 incident is hovering over us and in our estimations, this time it will not be possible to contain such a dangerous and serious incident,” the officers said.

The officers, who were not named, stressed that “all parties must do more to prevent the next violent incident.”

Among the more high-profile incidents of settler and or Jewish extremist violence this year was an attack last month in which a vehicle belonging to left-wing Israeli activists were torched.

In September 2021, a four-year-old Palestinian boy was injured when settlers stoned his home in the South Hebron Hills. 

Neither the army or the police keep public data on such attacks. According to a date base from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) there was a 39% increase in attacks by Jewish extremists and or settlers against Palestinians and their property in 2021; when there were 497 incidents, of which 126 involved physical casualties. In 2020, there were 358 such incidents, of which 84 results in physical casualties.



Tags IDF West Bank police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
2

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by