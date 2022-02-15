Bennett in Bahrain: Let’s work together to tackle Iranian threat

Israel and other countries in the region should work together against their shared challenges, such as the Iranian threat, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in Bahrain on Tuesday.

Asked if the timing of Bennett’s visit is related to Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, which seem to be reaching their conclusion, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani told KAN: “We are always looking forward to meeting with our friends to discuss various issues.”

“We are really happy to see this visit taking place,” Alzayani said on the way into his meeting with Bennett. “We look forward [to] fruitful discussions and good outcomes.”

Bennett was the first Israeli prime minister to visit Manama, arriving on Monday and meeting with Alzayani, US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper and the Bahraini Jewish community, on Tuesday morning. He is also set to meet with his Bahraini counterpart, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa.

The Israeli prime minister said the Iranian threat is at the center of his visit, in an interview with Bahraini paper Al-Ayam.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with the Jewish leaders of Bahrain (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

“Israel and Bahrain are dealing with major security challenges that stem from the same source, which is the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Bennett said. “Iran destabilizes the entire region.”

Bennett warned that Iran’s support for terrorist proxies seeks to destroy moderate, stable countries and replace them with bloodthirsty terrorist organizations.

“We will not allow that,” he said. “We are fighting Iran and its henchmen in the region day and night and we will help our friends in promoting peace, security and stability, whenever we are asked.”

Bennett extended that vision of cooperation against extremism and shared threats beyond Bahrain, saying that “over recent years, we have strengthened our military cooperation with countries in the region, whether Arab or non-Arab.

“We all understand that we face the same challenges, so why not work together to tackle them? Israel is a strong and reliable country,” he stated.

Regarding world powers’ nuclear talks with Iran, Bennett said he believes that reaching an agreement under the current terms would be “a strategic mistake.”

“This agreement will enable [Iran] to maintain its nuclear capabilities and to obtain hundreds of billions of dollars that will strengthen its terrorist machine that harms many countries in the region and in the world,” he said.

At the same time, Bennett called US President Joe Biden “a true friend of Israel for more than 50 years [who] fully understands what our security needs are.”

Bennett met with the US Fifth Fleet Commander Cooper on Tuesday morning, as well, amid the IMX military exercise led by the fleet with the participation of the IDF and other armies.

The prime minister told Al-Ayam that Israel is working to increase military cooperation with its friends in the region, in order to increase security and stability.

Earlier this month, the Israel Navy announced that it would have an officer permanently stationed in Bahrain, to maintain communications with the fleet. This will be the first time that an IDF officer is stationed in an Arab state.

Bennett said he deeply appreciates King Hamad’s leadership and courage in joining the Abraham Accords, establishing official diplomatic relations with Israel.

Other matters on the prime minister’s agenda in Manama include trade, health services and tourism.

“I expect that the volume of trade between us will increase significantly, as happened with the volume of trade between us and the Emirates,” he said. “I also expect that the volume of tourist traffic will also increase, after the end of the Corona pandemic, of course.

“I look forward to the two peoples getting to know each other better by sending reciprocal missions, holding joint cultural events, holding religious meetings, and so on. We want a very warm peace with Bahrain,” the prime minister said.

Bennett also met with the president of the Jewish community in Bahrain, Abraham Nonoo, former ambassador to the US, Houda Nonoo and others from the community. He gave them a shofar as a gift for their synagogue.



“I couldn’t think of a better way to open my visit than to see my family here, the Jewish community,” Bennett said.

The prime minister said he brought goodwill and warm friendship from Israel.

“I am sure that you will be able to be an outstanding bridge between Bahrain and Israel,” he said. “I expect to have a successful way in which we strengthen the Abraham Accords and relations between our nations.”