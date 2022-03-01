The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Islamic Jihad vows to avenge killing of two members in Jenin

“The [Israeli] enemy will pay dearly for its crimes,” PIJ said in a statement shortly after the armed clashes in the camp.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 16:52
A militant attends the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunman, who was killed by Israeli forces, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 1, 2022. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization on Tuesday threatened to avenge the killing of two of its men in Jenin Refugee Camp.

The two, Abdallah al-Husary, 22, and Shadi Nijem, 18, were killed during clashes with IDF troops in the camp.

Husary was identified as a member of PIJ’s armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, while Nijem was described as a member of a PIJ-affiliated group called Belt of Fire.

The incident came as Palestinian factions called for a “day of rage” in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. It also came amid a significant increase in the number of shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and installations in various parts of the West Bank.

Husary was shot dead when he opened fire at the soldiers who entered the camp early Tuesday, according to Palestinian sources. The sources revealed that he had been previously summoned for interrogation by the Palestinian Authority security forces in Jenin over his activities with PIJ.

Mourners carry bodies of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen, who were killed by Israeli forces, during a funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 1, 2022. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS) Mourners carry bodies of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen, who were killed by Israeli forces, during a funeral in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 1, 2022. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)

According to the sources, the soldiers arrested during the raid Emad Abu al-Haija, a camp resident believed to be a member of Hamas.

Nijem was critically injured during the clashes between the soldiers and gunmen in the camp. He later died in a local hospital.

Jenin Refugee Camp has long been home to various armed groups and unruly gunmen, especially those belonging to PIJ and Fatah’s armed wing, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of the two amid calls for avenging their “martyrdom”

“The [Israeli] enemy will pay dearly for its crimes,” PIJ said in a statement shortly after the armed clashes in the camp. “We affirm our adherence to the resistance and jihad (holy war) until the liberation of our land and holy sites.”

The statement described the two as “resistance fighters” and said that Israeli “crimes will not go unnoticed because the arm of the Palestinian resistance will reach the occupation everywhere.”

A spokesperson for the PIJ’s armed wing said that Husary was killed “after a life full of jihad and resistance.” He added: “If the occupation thinks that we are asleep and unaware of what’s happening in our camp, then it is living under an illusion.”

Hamas, for its part, called on Palestinians in the West Bank to launch an intifada (uprising) against Israel in response to the killing of the two men in the Jenin camp and other Israeli measures.

Hamas praised Husary and Nijem for their “heroic resistance” during the clashes with the IDF troops and warned that Israel would bear the repercussions of its “crimes” and terrorism” against the Palestinians.

The PA Foreign Ministry renewed its call to the international community to provide protection for the Palestinians. It also called upon the US administration to “assume its responsibilities and exert pressure on Israel to halt its crimes.”

The ministry condemned the killing of the two Palestinians, dubbing it “an extra-judicial execution.”



