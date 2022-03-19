Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Friday. According to the UAE’s The National, “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed the latest developments in Syria with its president.” This was an important milestone for the Assad regime which had been isolated during a decade of Syrian civil war. Now Assad is coming in from the cold. Previously his only real access to the outside world was via Iran and Russia.

This is symbolic because the UAE has walked a complex line on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UAE abstained from a UN Security Council vote condemning the Russian invasion back in early March, and appears to be weighing the new world order, along with China and India, as Russian tanks seek to crush Ukraine’s independence.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was just in the UAE and Saudi Arabia last week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was supposed to visit the UAE this month. It is not clear if that visit will happen now. It is worth recalling that Iran-backed Houthis fired missiles and drones at the UAE earlier this year. The US helped intercept those attacks. Israel’s President also visited the UAE around the time of the attacks. The UAE obviously wants the US to take these attacks more seriously. But Iran’s attacks haven’t ended. Iran used missiles to target the Kurdistan region last week as well.

In the last year, the UAE has been working to encourage acceptance of the Syrian regime in the region. This comes as Egypt also has shown an opening to Assad. The argument here from the Arab states is that the Assad regime is a kind of bulwark of “stability” against the chaos unleashed by the Syrian civil war. For Egypt and the UAE the threat in the region is the Muslim Brotherhood., which has ties to Hamas and also to the regime in Ankara. It’s worth noting therefore that the UAE has also patched up previous problems with Ankara amid high level visits to Turkey. Israel’s president also visited Turkey. So this is not about a simple struggle of alliances in the region. Rather, the UAE has also been trying to work on ties with Iran. Many things are shifting slowly in the Middle East. This comes amid talk of a new Iran deal, Turkey knowing it has a cold shoulder in Washington, and countries generally sensing the US is withdrawing from the region.

The Assad visit could also have implications regarding his hosting of Iranian elements. Iran threatens Israel from Syria. It destabilizes Iraq and Lebanon because Iran uses Syria as a base of extremism. If Assad feels he has more backing from Abu Dhabi he could be persuaded to reduce Iran’s presence. Iran won’t like that and will likely refuse. Nevertheless, it could cause Assad to have some space for breathing and maneuver. It should be recalled that in the early 2000s there were hints that Assad might move away from Iran and that he was even looking for closer ties not just to the West but to solve issues with Israel. That was a long time ago. However the UAE now has ties to Israel. This means the region is facing a new world order.

The reports about the Assad visit only note in general what happened. “Assad briefed Sheikh Mohamed on the latest developments in Syria and Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes that the president's visit will pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in the country and the region,” the National said. “During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a number of issues and emphasized preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.” For the Assad regime that means getting the US to leave Syria. It’s not clear the UAE would support that if it meant that Ankara or others got more of a role in eastern Syria; or Iran destabilizes eastern Syria.

“Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security and the UAE is keen to strengthen co-operation with Damascus to achieve stability and development to the benefit of the Syrian people,” the report said.

Other dignitaries who attended the meeting included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. A number of ministries and officials also attended the meeting. Clearly this is important for Syria-UAE ties and it has wider implications for possible state visits of Assad across the region. Syria already has good ties with Iraq and Iran. It could mean a state visit to Egypt or vice-versa. It’s entirely possible that Turkey could one day try to rekindle ties with Damascus as well. That would probably mean Turkey would have to withdraw one day from Syria. Turkey has brutally occupied the Afrin region of Syria for four years, ethnically-cleansing it of its Kurdish population, persecuting religious minorities such as Yazidis and resettling extremists in the area. Turkey has facilitated many extremists, including ISIS, to set up shop in areas near the border in Afrin and Idlib in Syria. That policy would likely need to end for the Syrian regime and Turkey to reconcile.

For now the UAE invitation and hosting of Assad is a major statement to the region and the West. The West is involved now in opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia honed its attacks on civilians in Ukraine by learning from the Syrian war. Russia largely enjoyed impunity in Syria for its war crimes, as did the Syrian regime. The question is whether western countries will be outraged to see Assad in the UAE, since Assad is a key ally of Russia, or will they view the UAE as an attempt to reconcile with nations across the region and work with many countries.