The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why is Iran’s foreign minister in Syria? - analysis

Unsurprisingly both countries said they backed Russia and understood its security concerns regarding Ukraine.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 11:57
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 23, 2022. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian left for Damascus, the capital of Syria, at the head of a delegation of Foreign Ministry officials this week. Iranian media reported on the trip. It was therefore not some kind of secret. It comes after the Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad visited the UAE.  

Iran’s media didn’t elaborate much about the trip, noting that the Iranians talked with senior Syrian officials about developments in relations between the two countries. Faisal Mekdad of Syria spoke to reporters in Damascus, according to ABC News. Apparently, Assad also attended the meetings as well as Syrian official Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk.

“Amirabdollahian welcomed the reconciliation approach by the United Arab Emirates toward Syria. He added that Tehran is close to reaching an agreement on its nuclear program with world powers,” ABC noted.

Unsurprisingly both countries said they backed Russia and understood its security concerns regarding Ukraine. “Russia is defending us all and is defending its sovereignty,” Mekdad said.

SANA reported that the two countries agreed that the “international balance should not be subjected to dangerous shocks through which Western countries threaten international peace and security."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 23, 2022. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 23, 2022. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

They also talked about the UAE visit. “We welcome and we are satisfied with what some Arab countries are doing by normalizing relations with Syria,” Amirabdollahian said. Of interest, Iran has hinted that it may be close to getting a new Iran deal agreement with the US via negotiations in Europe. Russia had been holding up the talks.  

The meeting comes in the context of Iran’s use of missiles to target Erbil in Iraq, where US forces are based. Tehran has said it also targeted a “Mossad” facility in Erbil. Another report said that in February, the US intercepted Iranian drones that were aimed at Israel. Clearly Iran is messaging about its capabilities.

The meeting also showcases the continued strong relations between Tehran and Damascus. Reports in Turkish media recently said that Iran may be increasing its role in Syria as Russia is focused on Ukraine. This could have implications for Israel. As Iran gets closer to a deal, it will likely increase its attacks against Israel using drones and missiles, as well as its entrenchment in Syria. 



Tags Bashar Assad Iran Syria Iran Syria Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by