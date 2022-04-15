Largest Passover seders in Arab world held in UAE

Over a thousand people celebrated Passover in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the largest seders ever held in the Arab world earlier this week.

Led by UAE Chief Rabbi Levi Duchman, the seders were held in multiple languages, including English, Hebrew, French and Russian, and was attended by officials and ambassadors, as well as members of the community.

Since Duchman first came to the UAE in 2014, the Jewish community there has established new synagogues, kosher food establishments, Jewish schools, business networks and community life. Following the signing of the Abraham Accords diplomatic agreement between the UAE and Israel, Duchman has received thousands of requests from the Diaspora for information regarding Jewish life in the country.

UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman on the preparations for the UAE seder. Credit: Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman

Duchman expressed joy at the fact that the event was taking place, commenting on how far relations between the UAE and the Jewish community have come.

"Our community continues to grow and prosper here in the UAE, coupled with the renewed flow of Israelis and Jews from all over the world to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he said.

"We are excited by the strong attendance at our Passover Seder, and welcome each and everyone to our great feast. The warm welcome our community has received from the local leadership is a true testament to coexistence and tolerance. How striking it is to be able to celebrate Passover, the Festival of Freedom, here in the Emirates together."