A series of pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place in recent weeks in the US, UK and countries in the West. These rallies increasing appear to include fewer members of the left and instead, the broad spectrum of anti-Israel activists has been replaced by mostly men who chant nationalist and religious slogans.

The aesthetics of these rallies have become increasingly fascist, thuggish, and hate-filled. This phenomenon is not entirely new, it is part of a multi-decade trend. This builds on incidents last year where a pro-Palestinian “convoy” of vehicles threatened to rape Jewish women and shouted abuse at Jews.

Calls to rape women and massacre or expel Jews are typical of historic Nazism and fascism and the rallies in places like the UK, Germany, the US and Canada, increasingly illustrate how the scenes of Nazi or KKK rallies of old, with men holding their arms in fascist salutes, is now becoming part of the pro-Palestinian motif.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Unchallenged, these groups of men, sometimes in vehicular convoys waving flags and targeting Jews, may grow into more violent incidents.

Analysis of recent videos of recent protests reveals how this new trend in chauvinism, nationalism, religious and ethnic hate and fascist ideology has grown.

ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS display signs outside of New York City Hall in 2014. (credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

One video posted by the NGO StopAntisemitism shows a small convoy of vehicles waving Palestinian flags and targeting a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers. The cars appear to only have young men in them.

Another protest in Toronto includes a video of what also seems like a mostly male protest section that reportedly cheered rockets being fired at Israel and praised God for the attacks. Activists also wore shirts supporting “Intifada.” The usual calls by the aggressive protesters included claims that they will fight for every “inch” of historic Palestine.

These kinds of rallies have abandoned all pretense of “peace” and “two states” and the narrative today is “from the river to the sea.” These are in essence, increasingly a revanchist, irredentist, type of protest that has no interest in peace, but only extremist rhetoric and chauvinist vibes.

Other reports about recent protests have claimed that at a rally in Germany the activists referred to “dirty Jews.” The protests in Germany not only verbally attacked Jews but also included large numbers of people with fists raised, resurrecting memories of the fascist salutes of the 1930s.

Many extremist groups in the Middle East have borrowed heavily from fascism in their salutes over the years. Although these rallies claim to be against “apartheid” and “settler colonialism,” the overall vibe is one that wants to see Israel, a country, destroyed. The use of the term “settler colonialism” to refer to all of Israel is in itself a term that seeks the destruction of a country.

Similarly, the hate protests in the UK and elsewhere included mostly men in the videos posted online, some covering their faces.

Calls for a “global intifada” and other aggressive militarist speeches and terminology are central to many of the visible protests in the West in the last week.

This conjures up the memories of last year’s protests in the US where Jews were verbally assaulted. In another incident in December, Jews celebrating Hannukah in London were attacked and spat at. These kinds of attacks on Jews are now becoming more common in the West.

Under the guise of supporting Palestinians, the overall trend is now one of male aggression, support for militarism and chauvinism wrapped in nationalist and far-right religious extremist rhetoric. While this cause was once on that was supposedly a left-wing cause supporting “human rights” and “two states” and peace, the trend now is that protests appear to have abandoned any pretense of peace.

Speakers often attack “Jews,” even forgetting the talking point of bashing “Zionists” or Israel, the terms they used to use in place of openly hating and blaming Jews.