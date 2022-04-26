The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pro-Palestinian rallies appear increasingly chauvinist and fascist - analysis

The aesthetics of anti-Israel rallies in the UK, Germany, the US and Canada have become increasingly fascist, thuggish, and hate-filled.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 10:35

Updated: APRIL 26, 2022 10:38
An anti-Israel march in Sweden's Malmo (photo credit: REUTERS)
An anti-Israel march in Sweden's Malmo
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A series of pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place in recent weeks in the US, UK and countries in the West. These rallies increasing appear to include fewer members of the left and instead, the broad spectrum of anti-Israel activists has been replaced by mostly men who chant nationalist and religious slogans.

The aesthetics of these rallies have become increasingly fascist, thuggish, and hate-filled. This phenomenon is not entirely new, it is part of a multi-decade trend. This builds on incidents last year where a pro-Palestinian “convoy” of vehicles threatened to rape Jewish women and shouted abuse at Jews. 

Calls to rape women and massacre or expel Jews are typical of historic Nazism and fascism and the rallies in places like the UK, Germany, the US and Canada, increasingly illustrate how the scenes of Nazi or KKK rallies of old, with men holding their arms in fascist salutes, is now becoming part of the pro-Palestinian motif.

Unchallenged, these groups of men, sometimes in vehicular convoys waving flags and targeting Jews, may grow into more violent incidents.  

Analysis of recent videos of recent protests reveals how this new trend in chauvinism, nationalism, religious and ethnic hate and fascist ideology has grown.

ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS display signs outside of New York City Hall in 2014. (credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS display signs outside of New York City Hall in 2014. (credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

One video posted by the NGO StopAntisemitism shows a small convoy of vehicles waving Palestinian flags and targeting a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers. The cars appear to only have young men in them.  

Another protest in Toronto includes a video of what also seems like a mostly male protest section that reportedly cheered rockets being fired at Israel and praised God for the attacks. Activists also wore shirts supporting “Intifada.” The usual calls by the aggressive protesters included claims that they will fight for every “inch” of historic Palestine.

These kinds of rallies have abandoned all pretense of “peace” and “two states” and the narrative today is “from the river to the sea.” These are in essence, increasingly a revanchist, irredentist, type of protest that has no interest in peace, but only extremist rhetoric and chauvinist vibes.  

Other reports about recent protests have claimed that at a rally in Germany the activists referred to “dirty Jews.” The protests in Germany not only verbally attacked Jews but also included large numbers of people with fists raised, resurrecting memories of the fascist salutes of the 1930s.

Many extremist groups in the Middle East have borrowed heavily from fascism in their salutes over the years. Although these rallies claim to be against “apartheid” and “settler colonialism,” the overall vibe is one that wants to see Israel, a country, destroyed. The use of the term “settler colonialism” to refer to all of Israel is in itself a term that seeks the destruction of a country.  

Similarly, the hate protests in the UK and elsewhere included mostly men in the videos posted online, some covering their faces.

Calls for a “global intifada” and other aggressive militarist speeches and terminology are central to many of the visible protests in the West in the last week.

This conjures up the memories of last year’s protests in the US where Jews were verbally assaulted. In another incident in December, Jews celebrating Hannukah in London were attacked and spat at. These kinds of attacks on Jews are now becoming more common in the West.

Under the guise of supporting Palestinians, the overall trend is now one of male aggression, support for militarism and chauvinism wrapped in nationalist and far-right religious extremist rhetoric. While this cause was once on that was supposedly a left-wing cause supporting “human rights” and “two states” and peace, the trend now is that protests appear to have abandoned any pretense of peace.

Speakers often attack “Jews,” even forgetting the talking point of bashing “Zionists” or Israel, the terms they used to use in place of openly hating and blaming Jews.   



Tags protests bds fascism Anti-Zionism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by