Ex-IRGC head Soleimani's son-in-law smuggles weapons to Hezbollah - IDF

Reza flies several times a month to Iran and uses his time there to coordinate the smuggling of advanced weaponry to the terror group.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 20, 2022 12:17

Updated: MAY 20, 2022 12:39
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The son-in-law of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani regularly smuggles weapons from Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF said on Friday.

Sayyed Reza Hashim Safieddine is the son of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council. He is believed to be a key member of Hezbollah’s financial activities in Lebanon since his father, who is Hassan Nasrallah’s cousin, oversees Hezbollah’s social and economic activities. 

Reza Safieddine is said to be close to Nasrallah’s second oldest son, Jawad. He was placed on the US counter-terrorism blacklist in 2018 for his activities in recruiting people to carry out terror attacks including suicide bombings in Israel and the West Bank.

According to the Israeli military, who has been regularly revealing the identities of senior Hezbollah operatives involved in weapons and drug smuggling in Lebanon, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine uses his senior status in the terror group to help his son smuggle strategic weapons.

Reza flies several times a month to Iran where Soleimani lives and uses his time in the Islamic Republic to coordinate the smuggling of advanced weaponry to the terror group “using the infrastructure, resources and network of activists he heads” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Members of Lebanon's Hezbollah stand near a flag with a picture of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US attack, in the southern Lebanese villag (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)Members of Lebanon's Hezbollah stand near a flag with a picture of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the killing of Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US attack, in the southern Lebanese villag (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

The network is supported by the IRGC and Hezbollah’s Executive Council headed by his father who was added to the United States counter-terrorism blacklist in 2018. 

The weapons are smuggled back into Lebanon using passenger flights, therefore “risking civilians” on flights from Iran to Damascus International Airport in Syria.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization exploits the state of Lebanon and its citizens for terrorism that serve Iranian interests,” the IDF said, adding that it will continue to monitor the terror group’s “attempts to undermine the security of the State of Israel and will act as necessary for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Hezbollah has over 150,000 rockets and missiles of all sorts of ranges and payloads and has been working on its precision missile project since 2013. They are thought to have only several dozen precision missiles.

The terror group has been attempting to smuggle weapons from Iran by air, land and sea corridors for years. 

In an attempt to thwart the smuggling, Israel has been carrying out its war-between-wars campaign against targets belonging to Hezbollah and the IRGC and its Quds Force striking thousands of targets in Syria and further from its borders.



