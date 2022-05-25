Bennett thanks Biden for keeping IRGC on US terror list

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lauded United States President Joe Biden's decision to keep Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terror list.

“I commend the US administration, led by my friend President Joe Biden, on the decision to keep the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in their rightful place — on the Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list," Bennett said late Tuesday night.

He explained that Biden had updated him about this decision when the two men spoke on April 24.

“President Biden is a true friend of Israel who is committed to its strength and security.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

"Over the past few months we made our stance clear — the IRGC is the world’s largest terror organization, involved in planning and carrying out deadly acts of terror and destabilizing the Middle East," Bennett said.

"This is the right, moral and correct decision by President Biden, who updated me on this decision during our last conversation. For this I thank him," he added.

Bennett spoke out after Politico reported that Biden had finalized that decision.