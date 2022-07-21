The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF Chief of Staff visits Morocco's Jewish community

Morocco – the former home of nearly 500,000 Jews who have since emigrated to Israel – decided to normalize relations with Israel in late 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2022 00:07
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi at the Slat al-Azama Great Synagogue in Marrakesh, Morocco. (photo credit: IDF)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi at the Slat al-Azama Great Synagogue in Marrakesh, Morocco.
(photo credit: IDF)

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi held a joint prayer at the Slat al-Azama Great Synagogue of Marrakesh, Morocco on Wednesday as part of his visit to the Jewish community in Morocco.

During the visit, Kohavi met with members of the Moroccan Jewish community – some of whom immigrated to Israel in the early 1970s, fought in the Yom Kippur War and then returned to Morocco.

Kohavi congratulated the Moroccan Jewish community and thanked them for their contribution to the Jewish people in Israel and in the Diaspora. "I am proud and excited to meet you… your part in your fight for the State of Israel, and today you are working here for the Jewish community and to deepen ties with Israel," Kohavi declared.

Kohavi later met Colonel Major Hassan Mahwar at the Moroccan "Ben Gueier" air force base, where they reviewed pertinent issues and discussed cooperation between the two militaries’ air forces. 

"I am proud and excited to be in the place where one of the most significant communities in the Jewish people and in the deep connection with the State of Israel was formed and developed," Kohavi said.

Israel-Morocco relations

Morocco – the former home of nearly 500,000 Jews who have since emigrated to Israel – decided to normalize relations with Israel in late 2020, amid the backdrop of the Abraham accords. After decades of not recognizing or dealing with Israel, Morocco and Israel have since collaborated on projects related to technology, defense, business and other important fields.  



Tags IDF morocco diaspora Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by