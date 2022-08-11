UN team visits jailed Islamic Jihad leader, warns Gaza ceasefire fragile

A United Nations team visited Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bassem al-Saadi in Ofer prison as one of its top regional officials warned against another outbreak of Gaza violence.

"Today, I dispatched a #UN team to visit Saadi to follow-up on UN commitments to maintain calm in #Gaza. I reiterate that the ceasefire in Gaza is very fragile and I call on all sides to preserve the calm," UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland tweeted late Wednesday night.

He spoke just days after an Egyptian brokered cease-fire that went into effect late Sunday night ended an intense two days of fighting between the IDF and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

It was sparked by Israel's arrest last Tuesday of al-Saadi in Jenin and its targeted killing on Friday of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jaabari. A UN team visited Saadi's family in Jenin last week.

Over the weekend the Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched 1,100 rockets at Israel while the IDF carried out 147 airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, in a military operation it called Breaking Dawn. Hamas did not join the fighting.

Operation Breaking Dawn (Illustrative). (credit: REUTERS)

The hostilities left 47 Palestinians dead, including 15 children ages 16 and under. Some 21 of those killed were Palestinian Islamic Jihad-affiliated operatives. Israel's Iron Dome program that intercepted the rockets, prevented any Israeli fatalities. Some 70 Israelis were injured according to UN figures.

Did Israel agree to release al-Saadi?

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has insisted that Israel promised to released al-Saadi and administrative detainee Khalil Awawda. It has warned that fighting will resume if that condition is not met.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Channel 12 on Tuesday that no such pledge had been made to release Palestinian Islamic Jihad prisoners. Israel considers the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to be an Iranian-backed terror group.

Wennesland worked intensely behind the scenes to help achieve a cease-fire as did the United States, Qatar and Jordan.

At a UN Security Council debate Monday on the Gaza flare-up, Wennesland said that it had its roots in the escalating West Bank violence that has included Palestinian terror attacks against Israelis and IDF operations against Palestinian militants.

"Any resumption of hostilities [in Gaza] will only have devastating consequences for Palestinians and Israelis, and make any political progress on key issues elusive." Tor Wennesland

He recalled past Israel-Gaza conflicts, including the 11-day war between the IDF and Hamas last May.

"These cycles of violence will only cease when we achieve a political resolution of the conflict" that allows for a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines.

'I reiterate my call to the Israeli and Palestinian leadership, along with the international community, to strengthen diplomatic efforts to return to meaningful negotiations towards a viable two-State solution," Wennesland said.