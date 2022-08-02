The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF closes roads next to Gaza after arresting senior PIJ leader in West Bank

PIJ commander Bassam al-Saadi and his son-in-law Ashraf Zidan Molmad Aljada arrested • Roads near Gaza Strip closed

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: AUGUST 2, 2022 07:40

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2022 07:41
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in a rally to celebrate the shooting attacks in Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in a rally to celebrate the shooting attacks in Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The IDF has closed off roads next to the Gaza Strip after it arrested the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad overnight during a raid in Jenin.

PIJ commander Bassam al-Saadi and his son-in-law Ashraf Zidan Molmad Aljada were arrested in the raid that saw heavy clashes break out with local Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry said that 17-year-old Dirar al-Kafrayni was killed in the clashes.

Who is Bassam al-Saadi?

Rockets are launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants into the sea during a drill, in Gaza City June 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA) Rockets are launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants into the sea during a drill, in Gaza City June 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Al-Saadi, 62, was previously detained seven times by Israel for his role as PIJ’s top leader in the West Bank and his role in terror. He’s served a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons. Two of his sons, also part of the terror group, were killed by the Israeli military during the Second Intifada.

According to the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, the cousin of Raad Abu Hazzam, who killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv in April, is married to al-Saadi.

The Shin Bet security service said that al-Saadi was recently working hard "to restore the Islamic Jihad's operations, in which he was instrumental in establishing a strong military force in Samaria in general and in Jenin in particular. His presence was a significant factor in radicalizing the organization's operatives."

Jenin and its refugee camp are one of the more violent cities in the West Bank with heavily armed militants from PIJ and other terror groups. Dozens of Palestinians have been arrested in Jenin by the IDF as part of its Operation Break the Wave, and during every arrest raid, heavily armed militants opened fire on Israeli forces leading to Palestinian casualties.

A spokesman for the group’s military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, said that "all the organization's forces are on high alert and ready to respond following the aggression against Sheikh Bassam al-Saadi and his family in Jenin."

"All the organization's forces are on high alert and ready to respond following the aggression against Sheikh Bassam al-Saadi and his family in Jenin."

Al-Quds Brigades Spokesperson

Over concern that the group might retaliate with anti-tank or sniper fire, the IDF closed off roads along the Gaza Strip.

Which roads are being closed? 

Road and train closures near Gaza Strip, August 2nd, 2022. (credit: IDF) Road and train closures near Gaza Strip, August 2nd, 2022. (credit: IDF)

All roads heading west of route 232 have been closed in both directions, as well as Route 4 from Zikim Junction to the Erez crossing, Route 34 from Yad Mordechai Junction to the Nir Am Crossing and Route 232 from Nir Am to Kerem Shalom. 

Zikim beach, which lies just north of the Strip has also been closed to visitors and train service between Askelon and Sderot has been canceled. The Erez Crossing, the main crossing between Israel and Gaza, has also been closed. In addition, the Black Arrow monument, Givat Kobi lookout in Sderot, the Hill of the Bells (Givat Ha’Pamonim) in Nir Am, Givat Nazmit in Mefallesim have also been closed.

PIJ is known to have anti-tank guided missiles, and have targeted both civilian and military vehicles, killing Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. 



