US says a drone attack targeted its Syria base, no casualties

The attack took place at the base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 15:59
Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq January 18, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN DAVISON)
Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf, Iraq January 18, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN DAVISON)

A drone attack hit a compound run by US troops and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, with no casualties, the United States military said.

"Operation Inherent Resolve forces, in coordination with our Maghaweir al-Thowra partners, responded to an attack by multiple unmanned aerial systems in the vicinity of Al-Tanf Garrison," the US military said in a statement.

What is the context in Syria?

Maghaweir al-Thowra is US-backed Syrian opposition fighters. The US and coalition troops are based at Al-Tanf to train Syrian forces to counter Islamic State militants.

The attack took place at the base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Major General John Brennan, the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, said "coalition personnel retains the right to self-defense, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces."



