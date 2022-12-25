Hezbollah hands over man suspected of killing Irish UN peacekeeper

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah handed over a man that was suspected of killing a UN peacekeeper from Ireland, according to a Sunday report from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The incident where the peacekeeper was killed occurred nearly two weeks ago.

A security official told AFP that the shooter was arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over.

A judicial official spoke to the French newspaper last week saying that investigators identified at least two shooters in the initial attack.

What happened to the Irish UN peacekeeper?

Images of the incident showed a vehicle belonging to the United Nations that was riddled with bullets. The peacekeeper that lost his life was later identified as Sean Rooney.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.