Hezbollah hands over man suspected of killing Irish UN peacekeeper

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 20:10
Members of UNIFIL peacekeepers carry the coffin of Irish soldier Sean Rooney who was killed on a U.N. peacekeeping Patrol, during a repatriation ceremony at Beirut international airport, in Beirut, Lebanon December 18, 2022. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
Members of UNIFIL peacekeepers carry the coffin of Irish soldier Sean Rooney who was killed on a U.N. peacekeeping Patrol, during a repatriation ceremony at Beirut international airport, in Beirut, Lebanon December 18, 2022.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah handed over a man that was suspected of killing a UN peacekeeper from Ireland, according to a Sunday report from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The incident where the peacekeeper was killed occurred nearly two weeks ago.

A security official told AFP that the shooter was arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over

A judicial official spoke to the French newspaper last week saying that investigators identified at least two shooters in the initial attack.

What happened to the Irish UN peacekeeper?

Images of the incident showed a vehicle belonging to the United Nations that was riddled with bullets. The peacekeeper that lost his life was later identified as Sean Rooney.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.



