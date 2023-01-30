An Israeli drone attack on Isfahan was a success, according to Western intelligence and foreign sources, the ‘Post’ reported yesterday. The Wall Street Journal has also said Israel carried out a clandestine drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran, according to US officials and people familiar with the operation. The US has said it was not behind the attack in Iran.

These reports leave many questions about the incidents in Iran on the evening of January 28. What is clear is that most reports point to the use of drones. At the same time Ukraine, which has been a victim of Iranian drones exported to Russia, has also become part of the story because a senior adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter, "Ukraine did warn you." Russian media has reported on the attack on Iran as well.

What this means is that drone wars are developing in the region. These kinds of conflicts are now expanding.

Drones have been used in warfare for decades. Israel pioneered the use of drones in the 1980s. In those days drones were used for surveillance and they were unmanned or remotely-piloted vehicles, enabling countries to see what was happening on the battlefield without risking pilots.

Drones have developed a lot since then and they have been segmented into different types as part of their evolution. That means there are large drones like the US Global Hawk, which can fly thousands of miles at high altitudes; and there are micro-drones that can be used by soldiers on the battlefield, which have a flying time of half an hour and a short range.

A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

The major development in the last decades has been that countries such as Iran and China have gotten into the drone business. Whereas Israel and the US used to dominate global drone markets, making systems like the Predator, and Reaper in the US; and Heron and Hermes in Israel; today many countries are making drones.

Now what has happened is that Iran’s drone program, which focuses mostly on kamikaze drones; drones that fly one-way missions and where the drone itself is the weapon; has come to impact the Ukraine war. Russia has imported Iranian Shahed drones and used them to target Ukrainians, mostly harming civilians. This has increased the Russia-Iran alliance and raised concerns that Iran may receive technology from Moscow in return. That could boost Iran’s missile and nuclear program.

Israel has been facing Iranian threats for years

Israel, which has been facing Iranian threats for decades, now finds its concerns validated. Other countries now know the Iranian drone threat is important. The drones now threaten ships in the Gulf of Oman, they threaten Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, and Israel, as well as US forces in Syria. Recently drones in Syria targeted the US garrison at Tanf in Syria.

This was likely a drone attack by pro-Iranian groups. The claims that drones were used in Iran to strike Isfahan show that drones are now used everywhere in the region and that in a rare incident, it’s possible drones were used to take out a drone or munition factory linked to Iran’s drone wars. This means we are reaching the era where countries will use drones against drones, where drone wars will include drone vs. drone combat. Each side will not have this technology and try to use it in unique wars.

In the past pro-Iran regime media have accused Azerbaijan of hosting Israelis and being a threat to Iran because of Azerbaijan’s proximity. This means that Iran increasingly views Baku with suspicion. In addition, Iran’s allies in Iraq have in the past made similar claims about drones flown from Azerbaijan. Back in 2019, The Guardian reported, “Shia militants in Iraq claimed that Israel has used drones launched from Azerbaijan to attack targets in the north and center of the country – areas which regional officials say have become transit hubs for weapons being sent to Iranian positions near Israel.”

This means that drone wars are now heating up in the region and that there will be increased drone threats to countries, as well as more rumors being spread about where and how drones are used. This will lead to more paranoia in Iran and also could fuel Iran’s attempt to retaliate for the Isfahan incident. Iran will likely use its own drones for any kind of retaliation. In the past, it has struck at ships in the Gulf of Oman. It has used drone bases in Chabahar for those attacks.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who also have drones, recently bashed Israel during tensions in Jerusalem. The abilities and widespread use of drones in the Middle East now mean that more tensions and battles will be conducted with these systems; including many incidents where the type of weapon used and who is behind the attack is not clear. Iran, for instance, thrives on sending its drones to Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and letting them be unleashed by local proxies. That is also why it sent them to Russia.