The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Drone strike on Iran shows latest frontier of drone wars in region - analysis

Drone wars are developing in the Middle East and these kinds of conflicts are expanding.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 16:28
A drone is pictured during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021 (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone is pictured during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

An Israeli drone attack on Isfahan was a success, according to Western intelligence and foreign sources, the ‘Post’ reported yesterday. The Wall Street Journal has also said Israel carried out a clandestine drone strike targeting a defense compound in Iran, according to US officials and people familiar with the operation. The US has said it was not behind the attack in Iran. 

These reports leave many questions about the incidents in Iran on the evening of January 28. What is clear is that most reports point to the use of drones. At the same time Ukraine, which has been a victim of Iranian drones exported to Russia, has also become part of the story because a senior adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter, "Ukraine did warn you." Russian media has reported on the attack on Iran as well. 

What this means is that drone wars are developing in the region. These kinds of conflicts are now expanding.

Drones have been used in warfare for decades. Israel pioneered the use of drones in the 1980s. In those days drones were used for surveillance and they were unmanned or remotely-piloted vehicles, enabling countries to see what was happening on the battlefield without risking pilots.

Drones have developed a lot since then and they have been segmented into different types as part of their evolution. That means there are large drones like the US Global Hawk, which can fly thousands of miles at high altitudes; and there are micro-drones that can be used by soldiers on the battlefield, which have a flying time of half an hour and a short range.  

A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS) A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

The major development in the last decades has been that countries such as Iran and China have gotten into the drone business. Whereas Israel and the US used to dominate global drone markets, making systems like the Predator, and Reaper in the US; and Heron and Hermes in Israel; today many countries are making drones.

Now what has happened is that Iran’s drone program, which focuses mostly on kamikaze drones; drones that fly one-way missions and where the drone itself is the weapon; has come to impact the Ukraine war. Russia has imported Iranian Shahed drones and used them to target Ukrainians, mostly harming civilians. This has increased the Russia-Iran alliance and raised concerns that Iran may receive technology from Moscow in return. That could boost Iran’s missile and nuclear program. 

Israel has been facing Iranian threats for years

Israel, which has been facing Iranian threats for decades, now finds its concerns validated. Other countries now know the Iranian drone threat is important. The drones now threaten ships in the Gulf of Oman, they threaten Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, and Israel, as well as US forces in Syria. Recently drones in Syria targeted the US garrison at Tanf in Syria.

This was likely a drone attack by pro-Iranian groups. The claims that drones were used in Iran to strike Isfahan show that drones are now used everywhere in the region and that in a rare incident, it’s possible drones were used to take out a drone or munition factory linked to Iran’s drone wars. This means we are reaching the era where countries will use drones against drones, where drone wars will include drone vs. drone combat. Each side will not have this technology and try to use it in unique wars.  

In the past pro-Iran regime media have accused Azerbaijan of hosting Israelis and being a threat to Iran because of Azerbaijan’s proximity. This means that Iran increasingly views Baku with suspicion. In addition, Iran’s allies in Iraq have in the past made similar claims about drones flown from Azerbaijan. Back in 2019, The Guardian reported, “Shia militants in Iraq claimed that Israel has used drones launched from Azerbaijan to attack targets in the north and center of the country – areas which regional officials say have become transit hubs for weapons being sent to Iranian positions near Israel.”  

This means that drone wars are now heating up in the region and that there will be increased drone threats to countries, as well as more rumors being spread about where and how drones are used. This will lead to more paranoia in Iran and also could fuel Iran’s attempt to retaliate for the Isfahan incident. Iran will likely use its own drones for any kind of retaliation. In the past, it has struck at ships in the Gulf of Oman. It has used drone bases in Chabahar for those attacks.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who also have drones, recently bashed Israel during tensions in Jerusalem. The abilities and widespread use of drones in the Middle East now mean that more tensions and battles will be conducted with these systems; including many incidents where the type of weapon used and who is behind the attack is not clear. Iran, for instance, thrives on sending its drones to Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and letting them be unleashed by local proxies. That is also why it sent them to Russia.  



Tags Iran israel iran russia iran drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by