The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA arrests lawyer suspected of funding Lions’ Den terror group

The lawyer was arrested for his alleged involvement in dealing with gold to finance the Nablus-based terror group.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 14:43

Updated: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 15:23
Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian gunmen from the Balata Brigade of the Fatah movement's Lions' Den groups carry their weapons during a festival in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank, December 9, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The Palestinian security forces have arrested a lawyer on suspicion of funding the Nablus-based Lions’ Den armed group, which has claimed responsibility for a series of shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The Palestinian Bar Association identified the lawyer as 36-year-old Dorgham Khairy Samaana. It said he was arrested on January 29 after being summoned for interrogation by the Palestinian security forces in Ramallah.

In September 2022, the Palestinian security forces arrested Hamas operative Mosab Shtayyeh on similar charges. The arrest sparked clashes between Palestinian protesters and PA security forces in Nablus. One Palestinian was killed and several injured during the confrontations.

Statement by the Bar Association

The Palestinian Bar Association said in a statement on Friday night that Samaana was arrested after he received a "documented consignment" from a gold merchant, whose identity was not revealed.

Samaana’s mobile phone was seized and he was prevented from notifying the Palestinian Bar Association of his arrest, the statement said. The lawyer is being held in solitary confinement and is being deprived of medical care, it added.

In the Lions' Den Resistance Brigades Emblem, there is a Cresent, which inside of it is Arabic text reading ''Lions' den,'' on top are briefly two AR-15 assault rifles across from each other. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) In the Lions' Den Resistance Brigades Emblem, there is a Cresent, which inside of it is Arabic text reading ''Lions' den,'' on top are briefly two AR-15 assault rifles across from each other. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“The investigation is focused on the Palestinian resistance in Nablus (Lions' Den) and Hamas and their connection to dealing with gold,” the Palestinian Bar Association revealed. “He has denied the charge and remains in arbitrary detention in violation of the Palestinian Basic Law.”

According to the Palestinian Bar Association, Samaana was interrogated several times regarding the financing of the Lions’ Den group and the illegal possession of a weapon.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news website reported on Saturday that Samaana has been working as a "consultant in the field of precious metals" for the past decade. It said he went on a 36-hour hunger strike in protest of his arrest. However, he denied being tortured or mistreated by his interrogators.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said the lawyer was questioned about his relations with members of the Lions’ Den, including Wadee al-Houh, one of the commanders of the group who was killed by the Israeli security forces in Nablus in October 2022.



Tags Nablus Palestinian Authority arrest lawyer Lion's Den
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by