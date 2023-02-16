Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel's Karish gas field four months after Lebanon and Israel signed an agreement on their joint maritime border, warning on Thursday that if there is any "procrastination" in extracting gas from Lebanese waters they will not let the Karish field continue to operate.

"If there is procrastination regarding the issue of oil and gas from Lebanese waters, will we allow Israel to continue extracting oil and gas from Karish? I tell you never, this means if you want us to starve, we will kill you, and I thought well of what I said," warned Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader added that the US "must be told to stay away" from the issue of gas and oil extraction off the coast of Lebanon.

"If you want us to starve, we will kill you, and I thought well of what I said." Hassan Nasrallah

Nasrallah additionally warned against any "conspiracies" by the US against Lebanon, saying that Hezbollah would "extend its hand against Israel, and whoever expects us to stand idly by is mistaken."

"I tell the Americans that if they want to sow chaos in Lebanon, you will lose everything," said Nasrallah. "Those who bet that pain and suffering will make our environment abandon its principles and achievements are delusional."

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"If you push Lebanon into chaos, you must wait for chaos in the entire region, foremost of which is your protégé, Israel," said Nasrallah. "Just as we were ready for war in defense of our oil, we are ready to extend our arms to your protégé Israel."

"Regarding the issue of the maritime borders, we were ready to go to the option of war. Today I say that whoever wants to push Lebanon into chaos or collapse must expect from us the unimaginable, and that tomorrow we will see it soon."

Political crisis in Israel

Nasrallah additionally addressed the political crisis in Israel, stating "The situation in the enemy's entity is unprecedented on the internal level, the strategic environment and the current foolish government are pushing matters into two major clashes, the first internally in Israel and the second with the Palestinians, and it may extend throughout the region."

"For the first time in the Zionist entity, we hear talk from the president of the entity, former prime ministers, and former defense ministers, all of whom talk about civil war, bloodshed, the imminence of an explosion and emigration," said the Hezbollah leader. "The head of the occupation entity himself acknowledged his fears of an imminent internal explosion and the collapse of the entity."