Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief's remarks against possible attack on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed as "unworthy" comments by the UN nuclear watchdog chief that any Israeli or US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be illegal as he insisted that Israel had a right to defend itself.

Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said "any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed."

He was responding to a reporter's question about threats by Israel and the United States to attack Iran's nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny it the bomb to be at a dead end. Tehran says its nuclear program is peaceful.

"Rafael Grossi is a worthy person who made an unworthy remark," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the government before its weekly meeting on Sunday.

How is it possible, he wanted to know, that the IAEA’s concern is that an Israeli attack might be illegal?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

“Outside of what law?,” Netanyahu asked.

“Is it permissible for Iran that openly calls for our destruction to defend the instruments of destruction that will slaughter us? Are we not allowed to defend ourselves? Of course, we are allowed, and of course, we do it.

“And we do it through discussions or actions that occur around the clock which of course I will not detail here.

“I say this because nothing will prevent us from defending this state, and preventing the oppressors from eliminating the Jewish state,” Netanyahu said.

He reflected on the link between Iran’s threats against Iran, from what is modern-day Persia, and the Purim holiday Jews celebrate this week marking their escape from destruction in ancient Persia.

“We are on the eve of the Purim holiday, when 2,500 years ago there arose a thug in Persia (modern-day Iran) who wanted to destroy the Jews. They didn't succeed then, they won't succeed today either,” he said.