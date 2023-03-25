Palestinians, Jordan denounce Israel over 'new settlement expansion'

The Palestinian Authority and Jordan have condemned the Israeli government for reportedly planning to build new housing units in the settlements of Efrat and Beitar Ilit and east Jerusalem, saying this was in violation of international law and understandings reached between Israel and the Palestinians at the recent security summit in Egypt.

Hamas, meanwhile, renewed its call to the PA to immediately stop security coordination with Israel.

The PA and Jordan condemnation came in response to a report by the Peace Now movement, which said the Israeli government has issued tenders for 1,029 housing units – 940 in Efrat and Beitar Illit and 89 in east Jerusalem.

“This is yet another harmful and unnecessary construction initiative,” Peace Now said. “Despite Israel’s commitments to its allies around the world, it appears to continue promoting construction that harms the chances for a political agreement and increases the tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in both the short and long term.”

The PA said the Israeli government’s approval of new housing units contradicted claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would not build new settlements.

“This is also a blatant breach and an intentional sabotage of the understandings reached between the Palestinians and Israelis under the auspices of the Americans,” the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “This confirms that the Israeli government is proceeding with the crime of expanding settlements and deepening apartheid in order to shut the door in the face of establishing a Palestinian state.”

Jordan condemns settlement construction plans

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced Israel’s reported intention to build new housing units as “a flagrant and gross violation of the international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.”

Adopted in 2016, the resolution states that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law and has “no legal validity.” The resolution demands that Israel halt such activity and fulfill its obligations as an “occupying power” under the Fourth Geneva Convention. The resolution passed in a 14-0 vote by members of the Security Council. The US abstained.

Sinan Majali, the spokesperson for the Jordanian ministry, said that Israel’s entire settlement policy is “a violation of international law that undermines efforts to achieve peace and the chances of a two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions.”

Hamas also commented on the Peace Now report by condemning Israel’s settlement activity and calling on the PA to halt security coordination with Israel.

“The Zionist occupation’s approval of new housing units reflects its hostile policy and Judaization [efforts] against our people and lands,” charged Hamas Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based terror group. The Israeli move, he said, should send a message to the PA leadership that continues to “seek security and political understandings with the criminal enemy.”