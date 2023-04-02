Pro-Iranian media has accused Israel of three airstrikes in Syria over the last week. These include strikes on Thursday and Friday last week and overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Regional media is taking note of the increase in incidents. Al-Ain media in the Gulf said that this is the “ninth Israeli attack this year against Syrian facilities as a target, and raised more fears of escalation in the region.”

The increase in incidents appears to indicate that Israel’s “war between the wars” campaign, which is designed to prevent Iranian entrenchment and threats, may be reaching a new phase.

Has Israel’s “war between the wars” campaign reached a new phase?

The reports indicate an increase in activity and this would be in line with Israel’s desire over the years to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria. It comes amid several shifts in the region.

First of all, Iran has been seeking to use Aleppo International Airport in recent months. This is a shift from Iranian activity near Damascus. It may be that Iran believed the recent earthquake in Syria could be used as cover for Iran’s activities, meaning Iran prefers to use the cover of civilian cargo or commercial flights to move munitions to Syria. On the other hand, the increase in incidents comes as the Syrian regime is seeking to do more outreach around the region. It wants normalization, not only with the Gulf but also potentially with Turkey. Russia is pushing for normalization with Turkey.

There are other contexts.

Iran was allegedly behind a plot in Greece that was exposed last week. Iran is also normalizing with Saudi Arabia and therefore Iran’s moves in the region may be shifting. Iran could be shifting funding and weapons that it previously sent to the Houthis in Yemen for use against Riyadh, to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. This is important because Iran has long used Iraq and Syria as a corridor to funnel weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon. At the same time Iran has increased its threats in Syria, via militia proxies, against US forces in Eastern Syria.

Israel has sought to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria for many years. The Syrian civil war led to a vacuum of power in Syria that was exploited by Iran. Iran moved IRGC members to Damascus and northern Syria, focusing on helping the regime fight the Syrian rebels. Later, Iran began to move weapons, including drones and an attempted delivery of air defenses to the T-4 base in 2018 near Palmyra. Iran then built up a base near Albukamal in Syria on the Iraqi border, first with the help of Iran’s Kataib Hezbollah and then with other militia proxies.

Iran has warned Israel against targeting its forces. Hezbollah has also warned Israel in the wake of an infiltration in March in which a man traveled from Lebanon to Israel and planted an IED near a junction near Megiddo. Al-Ain media noted Sunday that “However, these warnings did not deter Israel from proceeding with the neutralization of targets it deems legitimate, and the destruction of facilities it deems posing a threat to it, due to its activities.”

The reports at Al-Ain quote “western intelligence” as saying that missile strikes between Saturday night and Sunday morning “targeted the T4 air base west of the ancient city of Palmyra and the Dabaa airport near the city of Qusayr near the Lebanese border, an area where members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah are located.” According to this report, members of Lebanese Hezbollah and pro-Iran militias are located at airports in Homs and there are pro-Iran gunmen in the same areas. “Western intelligence sources say Iran is increasingly using several civilian airports to deliver more weapons, taking advantage of heavy air traffic with cargo planes delivering relief aid following the devastating earthquake in February.”

Another aspect of the recent incidents are reports that several members of Iran’s IRGC were killed and wounded. Iran has hundreds of IRGC members in Syria, some reports say as high as 2,500 IRGC members. In the past the IRGC and Hezbollah have been involved in direct threats to Israel, such as their attempt to launch drones from near the Golan in 2019.

Pro-Iranian media and Iranian regime media is focusing on the increase in incidents. This includes reports at Al-Mayadeen and Tasnim and other news groups. “In less than a week, the Zionist regime also attacked targets in the suburbs of Damascus and before that the Aleppo airport with its missiles and fighters, although the Syrian air defense managed to repulse most of these attacks,” Tasnim says. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the incidents and Iran has as well.

The increase in incidents comes at a sensitive time in the region. With Iran normalizing with Saudi Arabia and the Syrian regime seeking normalization, Iran may be taking advantage of this to move more threats to Syria. This may involve moving more IRGC members to Syria or shifting the focus of the IRGC in Syria. It may also mean delivering more dangerous weapons to Lebanon or to pro-Iran proxies in Syria.