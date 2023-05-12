The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah denies links to drug kingpin killed in Syria

"We don't smuggle drugs, we smuggle weapons," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 12, 2023 20:14
HEZBOLLAH LEADER Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah smiles smugly from a poster in Marwahin, southern Lebanon. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH LEADER Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah smiles smugly from a poster in Marwahin, southern Lebanon.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah on Friday denied his group was involved in narcotics smuggling and said it had no links to an alleged drug kingpin killed in Jordan earlier this week.

On Monday, rare Jordanian air strikes killed a drug smuggler in southern Syria and hit a narcotics factory that local and intelligence sources linked to Hezbollah.

"We don't smuggle drugs, we smuggle weapons," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech, saying the group would never be "contaminated... with the filth of drugs."

Nasrallah said the accusation was "a lie, an injustice, a betrayal, a conspiracy" and hinted that his party was helping curb the drug trade in Lebanon.

Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"I can say it for the first time. In many areas, had it not been for Hezbollah, would the Lebanese state have been able to do what it is doing now, in terms of dismantling the captagon factories and confronting many drug hotbeds and gangs in Lebanon?" he said.

What is Captagon?

Captagon is an amphetamine-like drug that regional officials say is produced in Syria and partly along the Lebanese border, then exported to the Gulf. They accuse Hezbollah of having a role in the production and trade and in March sanctioned two people affiliated to the group.

The conservative Shi'ite Islamist faction was founded in 1982 in Lebanon by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps. It says its arms are needed to protect Lebanon, but its opponents say the group's arsenal undermines the state.



Tags Hezbollah Lebanon drugs weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Additional Islamic Jihad leader killed, ceasefire talks slow

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by