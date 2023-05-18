Jordan allowed a wanted man to be handed over to the UAE this week, according to reports in regional media. Al-Arabiya noted that “Jordan handed over a wanted man with links to the Muslim Brotherhood, Khalaf Abdul Rahman Humaid al-Rumaithi, to the UAE.”

The UAE said that he had been handed over in Jordan. The report noted that he faces charges in the UAE for “establishing a secret organization affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood that aims to oppose the foundational principles of the UAE government,” according to the UAE’s WAM state media report.

This is an important symbol of cooperation. The UAE and Jordan are close partners. The UAE has opposed the Muslim Brotherhood and its extremist groups in the region. More than a decade ago, during the Arab Spring, the Brotherhood tried to take advantage of the breakdown in traditional rule in some places to assert itself. Groups like Hamas are linked to the Brotherhood and some of them have been hosted in Doha over the years.

Countries throughout the Middle East seeking reconciliation

In the last year, though, many countries in the region have sought reconciliation. This means that even countries like Turkey, whose ruling party has roots in the Brotherhood, have toned down critique of Egypt, the UAE or Tunisia, countries that oppose the Brotherhood.

Anti-coup protesters in Nasr City, Cairo, Oct. 11, 2013. (credit: Hamada Elrasam for VOA/Wikimedia Commons)

The report in Al-Arabiya noted that “a court ruling in 2013 sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison. Reports from then placed al-Rumaithi in the company of nearly 100 Emirati nationals who were charged on the grounds of sedition - plotting to overthrow the government.” Furthermore, “the UAE reiterates maintaining its sovereignty and stability, and safety and security of its citizens and residents, and that it will not hesitate to go after those wanted for justice and prosecute them in fair judicial process,” the latest WAM report said.

What matters here is the increased cooperation that is clear in the region. This is part of the overall process of work within Arab League and joint Arab frameworks. As the region begins to feel that great powers are no longer the main players here, they will do more joint work like this. These kinds of incidents are symbolic of integration in the region and also the overall, apparently, defeat of the Brotherhood’s multi-decade attempt to challenge many of the traditional rulers in the region.