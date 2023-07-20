The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Lebanon claims to build 'road' near Israeli Hermon border

Pro-Iran media highlights the road is being built along the Blue Line “cement blocks”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 20, 2023 14:30

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 14:36
Smoke rises in Kfarshouba, as seen from the village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, July 6, 2023. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Smoke rises in Kfarshouba, as seen from the village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, July 6, 2023.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Pro-Iranian media Al-Mayadeen says that people in a village near the border with the Golan and Mount Hermon have begun building a new road with a bulldozer. This comes after weeks of provocations in the border areas, including Hezbollah setting up a tent months ago in the disputed Mount Dov area, attacks on the border fence near Ghajar, the firing of a missile and Lebanese politicians coming to the border area. 

The latest provocation takes place at Kfar Chouba (Kfar Shuba) which is a town near the border line.

According to the reports and video the people in the “town have begun bulldozing operations to build a road near the so-called ‘withdrawal line’, pointing out that the current Lebanese bulldozing works are unprecedented, since the liberation of the south and western Bekaa from the Israeli occupation.”  

The point here is that Hezbollah which controls southern Lebanon appears to be making a new provocation near the border. Hezbollah has been celebrating its claims of victory in the 2006 war.

“The correspondent of Al-Mayadeen reported from the occupied Kfar Shuba hills, southern Lebanon, that Lebanese bulldozers had begun on lands adjacent to what is known as the withdrawal line (the Blue Line) in the border area with occupied Palestine.” 

Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers guard the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, while Lebanese soldiers work on their side of the border, on May 16, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The purpose of the road

According to this report this area “has not been inhabited since the early 70s of the last century” apparently a reference to the 1970s.

The report “pointed out that the Lebanese army strengthened its procedures, coinciding with the construction of a new Lebanese road along the cement blocks of the occupation.”

The report says that the Lebanese army and UNIFIL were seen in the area. The mayor of the area, whose name was given as Qasem al-Qadri, was quoted as saying they are building a road alongside the “occupation blocks to facilitate movement.”

The mayor admitted the locals had not entered this area in “decades.” He said it was very important to get back these lands which “some say is non-Lebanese area.” This clearly indicates they know it is land claimed by Israel and Syria.  

Al-Qadri also assured Al-Mayadeen that "the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills are covered by UN Resolution 425, which provides for the liberation of the occupied Lebanese territories."

The people are apparently given encouragement by the army and the “resistance” which is the code-word for Hezbollah in the media account.

“Al-Mayadeen correspondent also reported that the Israeli occupation forces are monitoring the Lebanese bulldozing work, in light of a security alert by the Lebanese army.” 

The road work is being covered in Lebanese media and pro-Hezbollah media. Other reports say this is the first time since 1978 the Lebanese have entered this area. 



