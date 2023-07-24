Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Iran for talks

Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi is in Iran this week. He held meetings on Sunday with Iranian officials. According to reports he met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Doha says it is doing regional engagement and reports hinted that this could be linked to Qatar being a “go-between for Tehran and Washington” The Nation newspaper in Pakistan said.

“Al-Khulaifi handed an invitation letter from the Qatari Emir for President Ebrahim Raisi to the top Iranian diplomat, pointing to the significance of the visit,” the report said.

“Earlier in the day, the senior Qatari diplomat also met and held talks with Iran's deputy foreign minister and lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, as well as the recently appointed security chief, Ali-Akbar Ahmadian.”

Iranian pro-regime media reported the visit as well, claiming the Qataris carried a “message” for Tehran. The meeting with Akmadian is important. In May he replaced the long-time head of the National Security Council Ali Shamkhani who was head of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran June 20, 2023. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Doha and Tehran

Ahmadian was a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Qatar and Iran “discussed bilateral and regional relations,” Tasnim said.

The countries discussed joint work on infrastructure projects. Al-Khalifi congratulated Ahmadian on his appointment as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and presented the written message of Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council,” Iranian state media noted.